TechTarget Named a G2 Leader in Virtual Events and Marketing & Sales Intelligence

The Company’s BrightTALK Virtual Events Platform recognized for first time while its Priority Engine Intent Data platform honored for intelligence leadership for the 19th consecutive quarter





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a Leader in the Overall Grid® Report for Virtual Event Platforms – Summer 2024, in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Summer 2024, and in the Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Summer 2024.

TechTarget’s Priority EngineTM has been recognized for an incredible 19 consecutive quarters in the Enterprise Marketing and Sales Intelligence categories. This marks the first time that the Company’s BrightTALKTM platform has been named a leader in the Virtual Event Platforms category.

Overall, G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and compare products in a given category based on reviews gathered from its user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

This recognition is directly based on the success B2B Enterprise Technology customers are having across TechTarget’s extensive portfolio of data products, in-depth engagement services, and marketing & sales acceleration offerings. High satisfaction scores are indicative of the continuous value and return they get from our unique and powerful set of solutions:

Unique in the market, BrightTALK’s audience-first model ensures that customers are not just using a high-tech platform but tapping into a uniquely powerful source of active demand. Both extensible and optimally automated, and with highly streamlined registration, the platform helps customers maximize engagement and conversion at every step.

Priority Engine provides customers with direct access to TechTarget’s unique, proprietary Prospect-Level IntentTM Data delivering deep insights into the behaviors of its highly valuable audiences. This provides essential fuel for B2B sales & marketing teams to identify and effectively engage the right buyers in the right context to achieve significantly better outcomes.

“We are extremely pleased to earn such strong validation from our customers in these very important areas,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Our suite of data-driven products and solutions help marketers and sellers find and engage buyers with speed, precision and confidence. They are enabling customers to achieve new levels of performance across events, demand generation, ABM, sales prospecting, channel enablement and more.”

Being named a Leader by G2 is the latest industry recognition for TechTarget in these important areas. The Company was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 and in May, its BrightTALK platform won a 2024 CODiE Award for Best Event Technology Platform.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

