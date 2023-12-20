TechTarget Named a G2 Leader in Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence

The Company was recognized in multiple G2 Grid® Reports encompassing geo and company size segments





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a Worldwide and Americas Leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Winter 2024, an Americas Leader in the Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers – Winter 2024 and an Americas Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Winter 2024.

Overall, G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and compare products in a given category based on reviews gathered from its user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

This recognition is directly based on the success customers are having with TechTarget’s Priority EngineTM purchase intent insight platform & services. High satisfaction scores are indicative of the continuous value they get from TechTarget’s unique, proprietary Prospect-Level IntentTM Data across multiple B2B sales & marketing use cases. Learn more about the reviews TechTarget is receiving from its customers here.

“We are extremely pleased to earn high marks from our customers in these very important areas,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “The powerful opt-in purchase intent data available within our Priority Engine platform provides deep and highly accurate enterprise tech buying team insights, allowing our customers’ marketers and sellers to act with the speed, precision and confidence they need to achieve breakthrough results.”

Utilizing TechTarget’s leading intent data, marketing and sales teams can get direct access to distinctly valuable audiences in their target market. This is a unique concentration of enterprise tech buying teams who are actively researching purchase solutions on the TechTarget network. Access to this data enables clients to uncover demand – at the individual buyer level – often not previously visible. The actionable insights available in the platform, combined with TechTarget’s expansive suite of marketing & sales services, allow clients to effectively engage the right buyers in the right context to achieve significantly better outcomes.

Being named a Leader by G2 is the latest industry recognition for TechTarget’s Sales and Marketing data offerings. The Company was also recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 and in June, its Priority Engine intent platform also won (2) 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and Prospect-Level Intent are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Vice President of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com