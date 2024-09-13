TechTarget CMO John Steinert to Present with MarTech Pioneer and Marketo Co-Founder Jon Miller on Buying Group Measurement and Metrics at Upcoming OpsStars Conference

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer John Steinert will be joining a panel with Marketo Co-Founder Jon Miller live at OpsStars on September 18 in San Francisco – “Measure What (Really) Matters: The Metrics of Buying Groups”.





These two marketing leaders will discuss and debate how Revenue teams can measure and evaluate key metrics for Buying Groups as a go-to-market motion. They will cover what is needed to launch this new Opportunity-centric motion and the essential role that metrics play in guiding targeting as well as alignment between sales and marketing, specifically:

With Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs) thrown out the window, how to unify sales and marketing goals and metrics

How to develop your own key data points in a Buying Groups motion

The strategies and mindset shifts that will drive organizational success

This panel will be moderated by Alice Walker of LeanData, the authority in turning buyer journey signals into buying decisions as well as a strong partner for top-performing companies looking to build and maintain strategic go-to-market motions centered on Buying Groups. The session will be live on the main stage Wednesday, September 18 at 2pm PT at the historic San Francisco Mint.

“Many enterprise technology companies would like to make the move from a lead-centric to a buying group-centric model, but don’t have the right insights, processes or measurement frameworks in place to do it,” said John Steinert, Chief Marketing Officer, TechTarget. “I am excited to participate in OpsStars and, specifically, to join this panel with Jon to help Revenue teams understand how to get started, providing practical advice from real experience and the tools to propel their own journeys. We will dive into specific strategies and tactics, unique insights available from data sources like Prospect-Level Intent™ data and the true metrics that matter for success to deliver essential education for leaders moving to Buying Groups for GTM.”

Learn more about the panel here.

TechTarget was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Providers Q2 2023. Its proprietary purchase intent data is available on the account, buying team and contact level and is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech Go-to-Market teams. The actionable insights within the TechTarget Priority Engine™ intent platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because our content is built to aid decision making during buyer’s journeys, our data enables clients to precisely target and engage our audience of active buying teams in the most relevant context possible.

The annual OpsStars Conference, held annually at the historic San Francisco Mint, brings together thousands of sales, marketing, customer, and revenue operations leaders to share best practices and build meaningful connections. TechTarget is a sponsor of the 2024 event and will be meeting with customers and prospects at our booth in the Sponsor Ballroom. To understand how to connect with us at the event, please reach out to your TechTarget representative or click here.

About OpsStars

OpsStars is a thriving community of revenue-focused operations practitioners and executives, offering an event experience that centers on sharing practical knowledge and solutions. With an ever-changing agenda and diverse speakers, the annual OpsStars Conference enables attendees to collaborate, gain new insights, and drive revenue success.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

