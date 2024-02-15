TechTarget Announces Second Annual Partner Marketing Visionaries Summit on March 12-13, 2024

Virtual event, new LinkedIn Group and expanded services showcase TechTarget’s continued commitment to supporting the needs of the technology Partner Marketing community





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services today announced the second annual Partner Marketing VisionariesTM Summit, a 2-day virtual event taking place March 12-13. Featuring 12 sessions and a speaker lineup of 30+ Partner Marketing executives from leading technology companies like Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Google Cloud and Microsoft, this summit will deliver expert insights to help Partner Marketers tell a differentiated “better together” story, build pipeline with and through partners and prove Partner Marketing’s impact to the business.

“Technology companies are focused on partner-led growth now more than ever and, in parallel, the landscape is becoming more crowded, complex, and competitive,” said Michael Latchford, General Manager & Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Partner Marketing Services, TechTarget. “To capitalize on emerging opportunities and thrive in this rapidly evolving environment, Partner Marketers need to be at the top of their game. But there is a lack of resources to help them navigate change, understand current market trends, leverage best practices, and connect with like-minded professionals.”

To support these needs, TechTarget established Partner Marketing Visionaries – a practitioner-led community designed to help technology Partner Marketers hone their craft and achieve success for themselves, their programs and their companies – in 2021. To complement the 2024 Summit and popular Partner Marketing Visionaries discussion series, TechTarget is launching a new Partner Marketing Visionaries LinkedIn Group that provides a much-needed space for Partner Marketers to share their expertise, access practical advice and engage directly with their industry peers.

“In today’s uncertain economic climate, Partner Marketing teams are under more pressure than ever to hit aggressive partner revenue targets while proving their impact to the executive team,” said Steven Niemiec, Chief Operating Officer, TechTarget. “The Partner Marketing Visionaries community, coupled with our investment in building out our dedicated Partner Marketing Services team and tailored offerings, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping companies successfully drive growth with and through their partner ecosystems.”

To meet the unique needs of technology Partner Marketers, TechTarget now offers a comprehensive suite of turnkey services for Partner Marketing strategy, content, and demand:

Strategy Services: TechTarget delivers access to market research and guidance from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) analysts to help Partner Marketers understand industry trends and buyer behaviors, hone a differentiated “better together” story, and align around an effective joint go-to-market strategy

Content Services: From top-of-funnel assets to later stage resources, TechTarget delivers expert-crafted content to help Partner Marketers engage key stakeholders during every stage of the buying journey.

Demand Services: Whether they are launching a joint campaign with a strategic partner or driving partner-led demand at scale, TechTarget offers a comprehensive suite of services to help Partner Marketers build awareness, generate leads, nurture prospects, and create pipeline.

For more information on Partner Marketing Visionaries Summit 2024, please click here. For details on the newly-launched Partner Marketing Visionaries Community LinkedIn Group, please click here. To learn more about TechTarget Partner Marketing Services, please click here.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,000+ channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

