TechTarget Announces Launch of TechTarget Market Monitor, Proprietary Market Intelligence for Enterprise Technology Organizations – Fueled by The Company’s Leading Purchase Intent Data

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), a global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced the release of TechTarget Market Monitor™, a new market intelligence offering, to help B2B enterprise technology organizations plan their product and go-to-market strategies and adapt to dynamic market shifts and buyer needs. Powered by TechTarget Priority Engine’s precise and proprietary purchase intent data, Market Monitor is the first-of-its-kind application built to provide always-on purchase intent insights for strategic decision makers organization-wide. Market Monitor will immediately be made available to TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group annual retainer program clients, with wider data subscription options available later in 2024.

With Market Monitor, product, business and marketing professionals have access to robust, first-party insights that can help them more accurately identify new market opportunities, the types of accounts and buyers actively researching purchases, topics generating the most interest, and most viewed content. Market Monitor provides this visibility into current market trends by analyzing purchase research activity at scale across TechTarget’s 150+ enterprise technology-specific sites and millions of daily buyer interactions across the globe. Its insights help clients to be more agile and confident in their product and go-to-market decisions and investments, validate and optimize product and GTM strategies, hone messaging and ideal customer profile (ICP) targeting, better align internal teams, and manage change in real time.

Initially, Market Monitor is available only to clients of Enterprise Strategy Group’s Annual Research, Advisory & Intent Insights program. In combination with ESG’s primary research and advisory services, Market Monitor’s purchase intent analytics help clients get a more holistic and actionable view of their markets. This includes robust real-time intelligence about changes in current buyer behavior that helps our clients more accurately define ICP attributes based on content consumption patterns, trending topics, vendors being researched, and more.

“In rapidly changing and competitive B2B technology markets, even high-performing organizations can lack objective data needed to effectively validate and optimize their go-to-market strategies, respond to shifting customer needs, and tune their positioning, messaging and targeting for maximum competitive advantage,” said Rebecca Kitchens, President of TechTarget. “Market Monitor provides a proprietary, comprehensive source of market intelligence to solve these problems for stakeholders throughout these organizations—from corporate and product strategy to content and demand marketing, to sales prioritization and pipeline acceleration.”

“With the addition of Market Monitor, ESG clients can now arm internal teams not just with the quality buy-side research data that ESG is known for, but now with real-time behavioral data that gives our customers the insights they need to be more strategically aligned,” said John McKnight, Senior Vice President for Research, Strategy, and Analyst Services at Enterprise Strategy Group. “With the ability to achieve more market-attuned strategic planning throughout product lifecycles, organizations that leverage ESG’s primary research and services in combination with Market Monitor intent analytics can deliver truly differentiated results.”

Use cases for Market Monitor include evaluating market viability and new entry points for product development, validating campaign targeting and ICPs, identifying content gaps and top topics for new content development, understanding which competitors are effectively engaging buyers, and more. TechTarget will be releasing additional capabilities into Market Monitor in the coming months and make it available to more TechTarget customers with expanded use cases in Q4 of 2024.

