TechTarget Announces Launch of Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds to Help Go-to-Market Teams Identify, Engage & Convert In-Market Accounts More Effectively

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced the launch of Account Intent Feeds in the latest release of its leading Priority EngineTM purchase intent insight platform. Priority Engine’s Account Intent Feeds are powered by TechTarget’s market-leading purchase intent data, which is directly sourced from real, observed activity of known, opt-in accounts and buyers coming to TechTarget’s expansive global network for contextually relevant buy-cycle content to support active B2B technology purchases.

Now in beta with general availability beginning in May, Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds include:

Account intent scores that adjust every week based on relevant purchase research activity from in-market buying teams

Customer-specific insights into content and brand engagement across the TechTarget ecosystem

Notification of new triggers such as content downloads, website visits, banner engagement and Confirmed Projects

Weekly indicators of account interest in customer-specified topics and hand-selected keywords

B2B Tech Go-to-Market (GTM) teams will be able to leverage this new data to more easily:

Target high-value accounts more precisely : Identify truly interested in-market accounts faster

: Identify truly interested in-market accounts faster Deliver more actionable insights : Better engage active accounts based on real, observed research activity

: Better engage active accounts based on real, observed research activity Drive better sales and marketing efficiency : Eliminate false signals for more pinpoint outreach and shorter sales cycles

: Eliminate false signals for more pinpoint outreach and shorter sales cycles Boost revenue: Convert more accounts and close more deals

“B2B GTM teams waste so much time and resources on false, incomplete or misleading signals, leading to a significant number of missed opportunities with new and/or existing accounts,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds provide unmatched precision to confidently identify and act on the high-value accounts most likely to buy. This will help our customers further refine their approach and more easily leverage this unique data to drive deeper engagement and generate more revenue from account-based efforts.”

Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds deliver a weekly stream of highly actionable account data directly into CRM and can fuel ABM platforms and other connected systems. This will enhance the workflows teams are already using with valuable intent data and increase effectiveness across several use cases:

ABM Account Refinement : Refine ABM accounts to understand which accounts to focus on and which to deprioritize

: Refine ABM accounts to understand which accounts to focus on and which to deprioritize Account Prioritization, Greenfield Identification & Seller Insights : Prioritize in-market accounts, identify new opportunities within your target universe and equip sellers with real insights for better personalization

: Prioritize in-market accounts, identify new opportunities within your target universe and equip sellers with real insights for better personalization Scoring & Propensity Modeling: Inform account scoring with precise purchase intent

Inform account scoring with precise purchase intent Programmatic & Social Advertising : Focus targeted advertising campaign and messaging for maximum response

: Focus targeted advertising campaign and messaging for maximum response Building Custom ABM Segments: Construct and enhance target account segments to fuel ABM platform

Construct and enhance target account segments to fuel ABM platform And more

TechTarget has received significant industry recognition for the strength of its intent data offerings over the last year including being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, winning two 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution and being named a leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix, Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2023.

The Company credits this continued recognition to the significant value and ROI its customers seek from and consistently achieve. Uniquely powerful both because of how they are made and how useful they are in fueling B2B tech go-to-markets, the insights available from the Priority Engine platform are only achievable because they are generated by the combination of deep original decision-support content delivered in a buying-relevant context. And TechTarget’s expansive network of 150 sites and more than 1,000 topical video channels assures the scale that more global clients have grown to depend on, all of it accessible through Priority Engine, in clients’ own systems and via TechTarget’s broad suite of marketing, sales engagement and go-to-market services.

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine Account Intent Feeds, please click here.

