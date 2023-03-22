TechTarget Announces First Annual Partner Marketing Visionaries Summit on March 29-30, 2023

Virtual event is the latest offering within TechTarget’s ongoing programming that provides dedicated resources, support and intelligence to the Partner Marketing community

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services today announced the first annual Partner Marketing Visionaries™ Summit, a 2-day virtual event taking place March 29-30. Featuring a speaker lineup of industry experts and 30+ Partner Marketing executives from a combination of household names like Microsoft, HPE, Oracle & AWS and more specialized innovators such as Splunk, Pure Storage and NVIDIA, this summit will deliver much needed peer-to-peer advice that Partner Marketing teams around the world can immediately leverage to accelerate their own go-to-market progress.

To meet the needs of customers in search of new solutions, strategic partnerships and partner ecosystems are experiencing rapid growth. Furthermore, according to Demand Gen Report, 96% of B2B leaders expect an increase revenue this year, directly attributable to their partner ecosystem activities. And as can be expected in such a fast-evolving, complex environment, the Partner community hungers for better access to new insights, sharing of market trends and best practices alike that leaders and practitioners can put into use to improve their outcomes achieved with and through their own partners.

“Technology organizations recognize the role strategic partnerships play in the growth of their business and the innovation they foster through joint technologies, solutions and services. As a result, the partner ecosystem is becoming increasingly competitive and complex, so Partner Marketing teams must continuously adapt and be nimble,” said Michael Latchford, Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Partner Marketing Services, TechTarget. “This event, alongside the services we bring to bear in the market, is designed to provide Partner teams across the globe with insights, learnings and tactics to point the way towards new levels of success.”

The event is the latest effort that TechTarget is making to itself provide more resources, intelligence and solutions that help the Partner Marketing community drive profitable growth. Over the past 3 years, the Company has launched:

TechTarget Partner Marketing Services Group – As the largest internet publisher of decision support content for buyers, TechTarget has unique market proximity that fuels unmatched experience, scope and scale for the most important partner programs. The Partner Marketing Services Group addresses the evolving requirements of the Partner Marketing and Sales community with a robust portfolio of services—from primary research to custom content, to sophisticated data products, demand generation and omni-channel execution capabilities.

TechTarget Partner Marketing Visionaries Community – A leadership- and practitioner-focused community created to further enable the success of its participants, their programs and their companies.

TechTarget Partner Marketing Visionaries Webinar series – Quarterly series with a first-hand look at how senior marketing executives are successfully forging ahead in an environment of changing technology buying patterns, purchase research methods, and buyer engagement preferences.

“Given macro-economic conditions, the importance of effective strategic partnerships is at an all-time high,” said Steven Niemiec, Chief Operating Officer, TechTarget. “For technology companies to stay competitive and accelerate customer-focused innovation faster today, they must have a clear vision for growing their partner ecosystems. TechTarget is providing essential help and information that will enable them to do this.”

