TechTarget 2024 Archer Awards Honor APAC Standouts for Marketing Excellence

Seven technology vendors receive recognition for innovative use of data to drive marketing and sales success





SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, has awarded seven Asia Pacific (APAC) organizations with its 2024 Archer Awards. While the recipients run various types of campaigns, they are all committed to making data the centerpiece of their efforts.

“All of these leaders all leverage account- and prospect-level data to drive real success with accelerated outcomes,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “They all demonstrate that modern marketing approaches move the needle faster for today’s businesses.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that TechTarget has presented Archer Awards in the region as part of a global program that also recognizes achievements across North America and Europe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with these winning organizations,” said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. “Their innovative approaches, hard work and spirit of collaboration serve as great examples of the value local marketing and sales teams are bringing to their companies.”

2024 Archer Award APAC Winners

Best Marketing Strategy– Dell Technologies/EssenceMediacom

Dell Technologies/EssenceMediacom Digital Team of the Year – Red Hat

Red Hat Best Brand Builder – Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Priority Engine™ Team of the Year – CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Best Demand Generation Program – TeamViewer

TeamViewer Best ABM Initiative – Freshworks

Freshworks Best Integrated Campaign – Pure Storage

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2024 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Vice President of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com