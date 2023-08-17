Technosylva Expands Executive Team to Meet Rising Demand for Wildfire Risk Mitigation

LA JOLLA, Calif. & LEON, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire science and technology solutions, announced today that it has expanded its executive team with the appointments of Jack Norris as Chief Marketing Officer and Samantha Byrd as Chief People Officer.

“ We are thrilled to welcome two high-caliber executives to the Technosylva team,” said Technosylva CEO Bryan Spear. “ Jack Norris’s proven track record as an innovative CMO will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our rapid growth trajectory. Samantha Byrd’s wealth of experience in HR and recruiting will be essential as we expand our team and attract top talent. We are confident that both Jack and Samantha will be valuable assets to Technosylva and their expertise and experience will be crucial as we continue to scale and expand.”

Technosylva is used today by utility companies to identify areas at risk of wildfires, including detailed analyses of risk for individual equipment and line segments. Additionally, utilities leverage Technosylva to develop and implement wildfire mitigation plans, respond to regulatory requirements, and monitor and react to wildfires, including proactive de-energization. Technosylva also helps leading fire agencies mitigate wildfire risk, improve wildfire operations and response, and predict wildfire incidents and understand wildfire behavior.

The appointments of Norris and Byrd come as Technosylva is experiencing rapid growth in response to the increasing demand for its wildfire risk mitigation solutions. Norris has over 30 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, with a proven track record of success in expanding market presence and driving rapid growth. He has held senior executive roles at leading enterprise software companies, including Alteryx, MapR, and EMC. Norris started his career as a consultant with Accenture and Bain and Company. In his new role as Technosylva CMO, he will be responsible for driving awareness and adoption of the company’s solutions to customers around the world.

Byrd is an experienced Chief People Officer having spearheaded the HR function for a number of technology companies, including Ease (acquired by Employee Navigator), Amify, and Envision (acquired by WorldStride). She has deep experience shaping culture, and scaling high-performing, global teams. In her new role, Samantha will be responsible for developing and executing Technosylva’s human resources strategy.

Technosylva is the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision making for fire agencies and electric utilities. Technosylva’s solutions, including Wildfire Analyst, fiResponse and Tactical Analyst, integrate wildfire modeling software into business operations to meet the specific requirements of fire management agencies and electric utilities. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, and León, Spain.

