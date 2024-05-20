Technology Provider Gains Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Global People Operations with AI-Powered UKG Suite

UKG Innovation Award winner drives great workplace experience with UKG Pro

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced that OneStream Software, the leading enterprise finance platform for advancing financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning, and forecasting, is leveraging the AI-powered UKG Pro suite to improve visibility into global people operations and create a consistent employee experience worldwide that delivers a great place to work for all.





Headquartered in the U.S., OneStream Software’s workforce spans more than a dozen offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. With UKG, OneStream is making results-driven HR decisions and has unlocked numerous efficiencies related to people management, including a 30% decrease in time-to-hire, a 50% decrease in HR requests due to employee self-service, and a 95% adoption rate of new UKG technology.

“We use UKG for important people management tasks, from recruiting to off-boarding, to help our leaders better understand and manage our global enterprise,” said Tamara Kammerer, director of global people operations technology at OneStream Software. “Our most significant evolution as a company is that we can now view people insights in real time. This is tremendously important as we can pull data from dozens of internal systems into UKG Pro, thanks to its highly extensible platform, and share with our recruiters, managers, and HR business partners so everyone is using the same information to make the best decisions for our people and our business.”

Among that data is information on prospective employees which is captured through recruiting in UKG and helps OneStream connect with candidates and cultivate relationships before they’re hired. That information is then moved seamlessly into onboarding which not only sets up new hires for success on their first day but helps with country-specific compliance and has resulted in significant efficiencies for the organization.

“With UKG, we can post job openings in multiple countries to attract the best talent from across the globe, and accommodate those applicants based on where they are located,” said Kammerer. “For example, data from a candidate’s application feeds compliance reporting that the U.S. federal government requires from contractors, including us, to show nondiscriminatory hiring and equal employment practices. Pro’s ability to automate these processes has improved our time-to-hire by 30%, and we’ve been able to grow by double-digits for several years without having to hire additional headcount to our onboarding team.”

A key aspect of building a great place to work is ensuring employees are given the resources they need to succeed and thrive, something OneStream Software was recently recognized for as a 2023 UKG Innovation Award winner, for putting UKG technology at the center of its global people strategy.

“As a global organization, we have to make it easy for our people to access the information they need, when they need it, no matter where they are located, which is why we deployed UKG’s HR service delivery solution as the central repository for all HR-related information,” said Kammerer. “Employees can get answers to their questions anytime through an on-demand, personalized knowledge base, whether it’s related to a company-wide policy or specific to the country where they live and work. With so many employees taking advantage of this repository, email requests globally are down by more than 50% and response times are up significantly.”

With employee wellbeing and development top-of-mind, OneStream says it’s experienced tremendous success with a new standardized, global performance management program powered by UKG which has benefited employees as well as company leadership.

“Leaders worldwide have embraced the opportunity to associate business deliverables with performance scores and track progress on annual initiatives, and employees are empowered through goal setting, giving them a sense of pride and accomplishment,” said Kammerer. “Within six months of launching our new performance management model, we achieved our target adoption rate of 95% across the organization.”

“Global enterprises face some of the most complex challenges when it comes to managing their dispersed workforce, but with the right tools and technologies, experience the benefits associated with cross-cultural collaboration, a more engaged workforce, and better compliance,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “Leveraging UKG Pro, which was designed for larger organizations that prioritize culture as a growth strategy, OneStream Software is building an empowering workplace — without borders — where people come first, and operational agility leads to better business outcomes.”

