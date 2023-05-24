Technology Pioneer Vikram Verma Joins SecureAuth as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Seasoned Board Member Brings 30 Years of Executive Experience to Passwordless Continuous Authentication Leader

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculix—SecureAuth, a leader in next-gen authentication and access management, today announced that Vikram “Vik” Verma has joined the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors. With a distinguished 30-year executive career, Verma will be instrumental in providing guidance through SecureAuth’s next phase of growth.

“We are very excited to welcome Vik as our Chairman of the Board,” stated Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “Vik’s wealth of technology, operational and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow at record speed. I look forward to working with Vik and the rest of our Board as we redefine the future of authentication at SecureAuth.”

“Identity-related security incidents are at an all-time high with 84% of companies reporting a breach in the last 12 months,” Verma said. “I am honored to work with SecureAuth and look forward to helping advance the company’s position as a leader in access management and authentication at a time when organizations need us the most.”

Verma began his career at Savi Technology, Inc., a pioneer in the Internet of Things, where he held increasingly senior positions culminating in becoming CEO and Chairman of the Board. During his tenure, Savi’s revenue grew from a few hundred thousand dollars to over $100M. Savi was acquired by Lockheed Martin in 2006. Post-acquisition, Verma served as Lockheed Martin’s President of Strategic Venture Development. After leaving Lockheed Martin, Verma was appointed CEO of 8×8, Inc. in 2013, and served in that role until December of 2020. Under his leadership, 8×8 grew its annual recurring revenue from approximately $100 million to over $500 million, acquired eight companies, and added more than $1.5 billion to its market capitalization.

Verma has been granted eight patents and honored with various accolades, including being named a Tau Beta Pi Williams Fellow and a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He has earned three degrees in electrical engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, and Stanford University. He has attended executive management programs at Harvard Business School, the University of California–Berkeley, and Stanford University.

Previously, Verma has served on the boards of RAE Systems (acquired by Honeywell International), Blackfire (acquired by Roku, Inc) and Ping Identity (acquired by Thoma Bravo). He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cambium Networks, Cyara, Genesis Digital, Zingtree, and the Advisory Board of Wiliot. In addition, he serves on the Board of Trustees of the Florida Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan ECE Advisory Council.

