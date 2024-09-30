Technology Industry Leaders to Tackle AI, Data Privacy and More at ISACA Conference Europe

ISACA’s flagship European event returns to Dublin between 23-25th October 2024

ISACA, a global professional association that connects IT governance, infosecurity and cybersecurity professionals and helps them transform their careers and their organisations, is returning to the Dublin Convention Center for their 2024 Europe Conference, between 23-25 October 2024.





More than 40 sessions will connect the global ISACA community and other industry experts to discuss the newest trends, challenges, and innovations in technology, including digital trust, audit, governance, privacy, security and artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees can earn up to 25 continuing professional education (CPE) credits during the conference and pre-conference workshop to enhance their skills and knowledge.

An opening keynote presentation will be delivered by AI expert and business strategist Elin Hauge, sharing insights on how AI impacts businesses in her session “Trustworthy AI, an oxymoron?” The closing keynote will be delivered by Amy Brann, founder of Synaptic Potential, who will discuss the value of applying neuroscience principles when creating strong teams in her session “The Neuroscience Behind Creating Productive People in Successful Organisations.”

Other Notable Speakers and Sessions

Alongside the keynote speakers, the ISACA Europe Conference features a dynamic speaker lineup of industry experts sharing the latest on tech challenges and opportunities. Topics include AI governance, cyberwarfare, managing compliance and risk in the face of security challenges, how the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act affects using the cloud, and more. The conference will include several panel discussions featuring thought leaders from across Europe and industries, including:

“Turning AI Risks into Opportunities for Europe’s Digital Future” with Una Fitzpatrick, Director of Technology Ireland and additional European Union policy development professionals

“Conversation with the Chiefs: Leading in the Automated Future” with Ulrika Dellrud, Chief Privacy and Data Ethics Officer at Smarter Contracts; Robert Findlay, Global Head of IT Audit at Glanbia; Dr. Valerie Lyons, Chief Operations Officer at BH Consulting; and Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto Quantique

“What Are the Skills Needed by IT and Cybersecurity Future Workforce to Prepare Them for Future Industry Roles?” with Jeff Angle, Senior Director of Academic and Workforce Development at ISACA; Jon Brandt, Director of Professional Practices and Innovation at ISACA; Dr. Anitha Chinnaswamy, Deputy Director of Cyber Security Innovation Centre at Aston Business School; and Ameet Jugnauth, Technology and Cyber Risk Director at Ardagh Group

Erik Prusch, ISACA’s CEO, said: “ISACA 2024 Europe Conference is designed to equip professionals with the information and resources they need to thrive in the constantly changing world of digital trust and cybersecurity.”

“With a range of industry leaders convening to share the latest knowledge and best practices, attendees will gain invaluable insights and practical strategies to enhance their professional capabilities.”

A pre-conference course, “AI Innovation Workshop,” taught by ISACA Hall of Fame member Ramsés Gallego, International Chief Technology Officer at OpenText Cybersecurity, and Megan Hall, Chief Information and Infrastructure Officer of First National Bank of Paragould, may be added at an additional fee. Workshop attendees receive a one-year subscription to the Artificial Intelligence Audit Toolkit.

In addition to the educational sessions, the conference will offer exclusive networking opportunities, including a reception on the first day, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders.

Attendees can also learn about ISACA’s SheLeadsTech program and the ISACA Foundation and discuss ways to achieve a more equitable digital world.

Registration is now open, with special pricing for ISACA members. For more information and to register, visit the ISACA 2024 Europe Conference website: www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-europe-conference.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has equipped individuals and enterprises with knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA has 180,000+ members in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide, who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

