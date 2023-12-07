Technology Holdings advises ServiceNow Elite Partner Unifii on its strategic sale to Bain Capital backed Inetum

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology Holdings, a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to London headquartered Elite ServiceNow partner, Unifii on its strategic sale to Bain Capital backed Inetum, which is headquartered in France.





Unifii is the largest independent Elite ServiceNow partner in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and is recognized for its unparalleled expertise in supporting clients through their digital transformation journeys. Unifii enables its clients to achieve successful business outcomes through optimized business workflows. Unifii has a recognized customer ecosystem in multiple sectors, including finance, technology, and the public sector. Its team of certified experts and experienced consultants brings undeniable value to its clients’ national and international projects.

With the acquisition of Unifii, Inetum becomes a leading European partner for ServiceNow with nearly 500 ServiceNow experts in Europe and more than 2000 certifications. Inetum offers a full set of services and business transformation solutions on the ServiceNow platform with operational skills covering a wide geographic scope on ServiceNow from the United Kingdom and Ireland to Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. This strategic European footprint positions Inetum as a key player in Europe, offering offshore capabilities in India.

“ Technology Holdings’ dedication, track record and deep understanding of the ServiceNow and Digital Transformation market, combined with their depth of knowledge of the key strategic and Private Equity players globally ensured that we were able to optimally navigate this deal process and maximize value for our business and employees. As a result, we are very excited to embark on our new partnership with Inetum, where we see tremendous strategic and cultural synergies.” said Stephen Mamelok, Managing Director of Unifii.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said, “ We are elated to have closed this key transaction in the ServiceNow ecosystem for Elite Partner, Unifii – our 7th ServiceNow transaction. This transaction is yet another testament to Technology Holdings’ deep expertise and positions us as the ServiceNow and Digital Transformation investment bank of choice globally. It was a real pleasure to have worked with Steve and Mike at Unifii, and we wish them tremendous success in their partnership with Inetum.”

