Technology Holdings advises DEK Technologies, a software engineering and embedded systems specialist, on its strategic sale to Endava

Founded in 1999 by Drini Mulla, Eddie Yim and Kerim Tanovic, DEK Technologies specialises in software and hardware engineering, and embedded systems. DEK provides cutting edge software and hardware solutions across a diverse range of sectors, with a team of ~700 people located in offices across Australia, Sweden and Vietnam.

With the acquisition of DEK Technologies, Endava will enhance its Asia Pacific (APAC) reach, its presence and customer base in Sweden and a strong telecommunications vertical capability. DEK’s delivery capacities in Vietnam will also serve as a “major delivery” location in the Asia-Pacific. “ DEK brings with it great talent, with particular expertise in the globally innovative domains of telecoms and embedded tech,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO. “ We’re excited by the opportunity to cross-sell our capabilities to each other’s clients.”

“Technology Holdings was an outstanding adviser to us throughout the sale process – their attention to detail and thorough approach was critical in ensuring the deal could get done. Their advice, support and assistance throughout the process was invaluable and the TH team managed and guided us through the complex deal negotiations exceptionally well. They have incredible deal experience within the technology, digital and software engineering space and remained dedicated and supportive throughout the entire journey. Thanks to TH for helping us achieve an incredible outcome!” said Drini Mulla, CEO of DEK Technologies.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said, “ It has been a great pleasure working with DEK Technologies – their capabilities and team are exceptional and we are thrilled to have delivered the perfect strategic partnership with Endava. This is our 7th engineering services transaction and further demonstrates our deep expertise and leadership in the space.”

