Technologent Announces Capital and Business Partnership with ITOCHU Corporation to Drive Innovation and Growth

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Enterprise--Technologent, a US based IT services provider that offers comprehensive solutions ranging from system integration to maintenance and managed services announced today that ITOCHU Corporation (hereinafter "ITOCHU”; Keita Ishii, President & COO; headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo) has agreed to invest in Technologent through ITOCHU International Inc. (Naohiko Yoshikawa, CEO; headquartered in New York).

“This joint venture with ITOCHU is a true testament to Technologent’s organic growth and success over the last 20 years. Our organization looks forward to working with the ITOCHU team as we endeavor to fortify our joint client development, broader solution offerings and build further robust vendor relations, creating a stronger, more competitive partnership,” said Marco Mohajer, Technologent’s President.

Technologent is a global provider of information technology solutions to a wide range of industries, including finance and healthcare, with a strong focus on Fortune 500 companies. Combined with service provider solutions, financial and professional services, Technologent offers specializations relevant to modernizing environments through leading advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, modern cloud and digital automation.

Following the privatization of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (Tatsushi Shingu, President & CEO; headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo) in 2023, ITOCHU identified the critical need to expand their business practices into the North American IT services market, ultimately identifying Technologent as the partner of choice. With this venture, ITOCHU plans to increase and develop their foundation through Technologent’s well established business platform, enabling both Technologent and ITOCHU to spur productivity, innovation and growth.

