TechnipFMC to Speak at Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 12:40 p.m. ET in New York, NY.


The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on this website for 180 days.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations

David Willis

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Tel: +44 7841 492988

Email: David Willis

