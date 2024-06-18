Home Business Wire TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. New York time). A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the call at approximately 11:45 a.m. London time (6:45 a.m. New York time).


The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations website or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tq8rfrd.

An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations
David Willis

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Tel: +44 7841 492988

Email: David Willis

