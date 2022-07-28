TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Subsea inbound of $1.9 billion in the quarter; full-year now expected to approach $7 billion

Gross debt reduced by $530 million in the quarter to $1.5 billion

Shareholder distributions initiated with $400 million share repurchase authorization

Summary Financial Results from Continuing Operations



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Sequential Year-over- Year Revenue $1,717.2 $1,555.8 $1,668.8 10.4% 2.9% Income (loss) $2.1 $(42.3) $(174.7) n/m n/m Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.00 $(0.09) $(0.39) n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA $186.5 $153.5 $144.3 21.5% 29.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.9% 9.9% 8.6% 100 bps 230 bps Adjusted income (loss) $8.4 $(13.0) $(26.0) n/m n/m Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.02 $(0.03) $(0.06) n/m n/m Inbound orders $2,201.7 $2,184.9 $1,559.5 0.8% 41.2% Backlog $9,039.4 $8,894.1 $7,312.0 1.6% 23.6% n/m – not meaningful

Total Company revenue in the second quarter was $1,717.2 million. Income from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $2.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $6.3 million of expense, or $0.01 per share, which included the following (Exhibit 6):

Restructuring and other charges of $7.1 million; and

Income from equity investment in Technip Energies of $0.8 million.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $8.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share (Exhibit 6). Included in adjusted income from continuing operations was a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $186.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.9 percent (Exhibit 8). Included in adjusted EBITDA was a foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million.

As announced earlier today1, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $400 million of its outstanding ordinary shares. The program represents 14 percent of the Company’s outstanding shares at yesterday’s closing price. In addition, the Company reaffirmed its intent to initiate a quarterly dividend in the second half of 2023.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “ Our debt reduction reached an important milestone in the quarter, providing us with the flexibility to initiate shareholder distributions as evidenced by the new share repurchase program. We firmly believe that our shares are undervalued, and this action underscores our confidence in the long-term outlook for our Company.”

Pferdehirt continued, “ I am very pleased with our operational performance in the quarter, which drove total Company adjusted EBITDA of $187 million. We also experienced continued strength in Subsea inbound. Orders for the first half of the year grew to $3.8 billion, a book-to-bill of 1.4, with iEPCI™, direct awards and subsea services representing approximately 70 percent of total orders.”

“ Earlier this month, we announced the award of an integrated front end engineering and design (iFEED™) contract by Equinor for the BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil. This includes an option to proceed with a direct award to our Company for the iEPCI™ phase of the project. Upon final investment decision, this would be one of the single largest integrated awards to date for the industry. This will also be the first time Equinor uses our configure-to-order production systems and further underscores our view that more than 50 percent of our tree orders will be Subsea 2.0™ over the next two years.”

Pferdehirt added, “ In the first half of the year, TechnipFMC was awarded 117 subsea trees. This is nearly double the volume of trees we sold in all of 2021 and serves as further indication that the industry is in full growth mode. This underlying strength is also displayed in our Subsea Opportunities List, which increased by 20 percent in value sequentially and now represents an opportunity set of $24 billion for the industry.”

“ Based on our results, the growing project pipeline, and the active dialogue with our large and expanding customer base, we expect full-year Subsea orders will be up as much as 40 percent versus the prior year, above our previous forecast of 30 percent, with orders now approaching $7 billion in 2022.”

“ In Surface Technologies, we saw solid growth in North America sales and profitability, and we continue to move pricing higher as needed to ensure we earn an acceptable return on our investments. Outside of North America, we have received our first in-country orders for the new facility in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for improved financial performance as we ramp-up production in the second half of the year.”

Pferdehirt concluded, “ We remain focused on delivering on our commitments. The reduction in gross debt in the period was another step forward in restoring our balance sheet to our targeted capital structure. We have initiated shareholder distributions, with our near-term actions focused on value-accretive share repurchases. Finally, we reaffirmed our full-year guidance for 2022 and remain confident that our internal initiatives coupled with the strong market backdrop provide us with a clear path to achieve Subsea EBITDA of more than $1 billion by 2025.”

_____________________



1 Please refer to the Company’s press release issued July 27, 2022, titled TechnipFMC Announces $400 Million Share Repurchase Authorization. The press release can be found at www.TechnipFMC.com.



Operational and Financial Highlights

Subsea

Financial Highlights



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended Change (In millions) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Sequential Year-over- Year Revenue $1,414.6 $1,289.1 $1,394.3 9.7% 1.5% Operating profit $97.1 $54.0 $72.4 79.8% 34.1% Adjusted EBITDA $176.0 $129.0 $154.1 36.4% 14.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.4% 10.0% 11.1% 240 bps 130 bps Inbound orders $1,928.0 $1,893.6 $1,291.3 1.8% 49.3% Backlog1,2,3 $7,926.3 $7,741.3 $6,951.6 2.4% 14.0% Estimated Consolidated Backlog Scheduling (In millions) Jun. 30, 2022 2022 (6 months) $2,030 2023 $3,226 2024 and beyond $2,670 Total $7,926 1 Backlog as of June 30, 2022 was decreased by a foreign exchange impact of $327 million. 2 Backlog does not capture all revenue potential for Subsea Services. 3 Backlog as of June 30, 2022 does not include total Company non-consolidated backlog of $534 million.

Subsea reported second quarter revenue of $1,414.6 million, an increase of 9.7 percent from the first quarter. Revenue increased sequentially primarily due to higher project activity in Africa, the North Sea and Brazil. Subsea services revenue increased versus the first quarter due to seasonal improvement, including higher installation activity.

Subsea reported an operating profit of $97.1 million. Sequentially, operating profit increased largely due to higher revenue, improved margins in backlog and increased installation and services activity.

Subsea reported adjusted EBITDA of $176 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 36.4 percent when compared to the first quarter. The factors impacting operating profit also drove the sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA margin improved 240 basis points to 12.4 percent.

Subsea inbound orders were $1,928 million for the quarter. Book-to-bill in the period was 1.4. The following awards were included in the period:

ExxonMobil Yellowtail Project (Guyana)



Awarded an additional contract and received notice to proceed for the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The newly announced significant* flexibles contract covers six risers which are qualified for high pressure and high temperature. The Company has also been given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system (SPS), following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision in April. The initial award of the large* contract was announced in November 2021. TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities for the SPS, which includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees (EVDT) and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment. The majority of the total contract awards was included in the Company’s second quarter inbound orders.



*A “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million; a “large” contract ranges between $500 million and $1 billion.

Equinor Halten East Project (Norway)



Significant* Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contract by Equinor for subsea tiebacks for the Halten East development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract covers the manufacture and installation of flowlines and the installation of umbilicals and subsea structures. The development of Halten East consists of the Gamma, Harepus, Flyndretind, Nona, Sigrid and Natalia discoveries. Halten East is a subsea development tied back to the existing infrastructure on the Åsgard field. The award is the latest call-off on a subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) framework agreement between the two companies. The contract is subject to government approval of the plan for development and operation.



*A “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

TotalEnergies CLOV3 Project (Angola)



Significant* contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply subsea production systems for the CLOV3 development in Block 17, offshore Angola. It is the first contract under the companies’ new framework agreement covering subsea trees for brownfield developments in Block 17 in Angola. The CLOV3 contract includes Subsea 2.0™ trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers and services. Subsea 2.0™ products use standardized components that are pre-engineered and qualified, which allows equipment to be rapidly configured according to each project’s specific requirements. This optimizes the engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, thus reducing the time to first oil and/or gas.



*A “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.



Subsequent to the period, the following awards were announced:

Equinor iFEED™ Contract BM-C-33 Project (Brazil)



Integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED™) study on Equinor’s BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil. The study will finalize the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos Basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision (FID). The iFEED™ study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) phase of the project. The major* iEPCI™ contract would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0™ tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. TechnipFMC would also be responsible for life-of-field services.



*A “major” contract is more than $1 billion. Order inbound for the iEPCI™ phase of the project remains subject to FID and contract approval.



Energy Transition Highlights

Orbital Marine Power received two tidal energy contracts



Orbital Marine Power was awarded two contracts for difference in the UK Allocation Round 4 process. This significant milestone underpins the delivery of multi-turbine projects in Eday, Orkney. Capable of delivering 7.2MW of predictable clean energy to the grid once completed, these Orbital tidal stream energy projects will support the UK’s security of supply, energy transition and broader climate change objectives. Orbital is collaborating with TechnipFMC to accelerate the global commercialization of its tidal stream turbine.

Surface Technologies

Financial Highlights



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended Change (In millions) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Sequential Year-over-Year Revenue $302.6 $266.7 $274.5 13.5% 10.2% Operating profit $10.0 $3.7 $12.9 170.3% (22.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $32.4 $22.0 $30.2 47.3% 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.7% 8.2% 11.0% 250 bps (30 bps) Inbound orders $273.7 $291.3 $268.2 (6.0%) 2.1% Backlog $1,113.1 $1,152.8 $360.4 (3.4%) 208.9%

Surface Technologies reported second quarter revenue of $302.6 million, an increase of 13.5 percent from the first quarter. Revenue increased sequentially primarily due to the accelerated growth in drilling and completion activity in North America.

Surface Technologies reported operating profit of $10 million. Operating profit increased sequentially primarily due to higher activity and improved pricing in North America, partially offset by higher restructuring and other charges. Outside of North America, operating profit increased modestly due to the impacts of the transition to a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Surface Technologies reported adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 47.3 percent when compared to the first quarter. The factors impacting operating profit also drove the sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 250 basis points to 10.7 percent.

Inbound orders for the quarter were $273.7 million, a decrease of 6 percent sequentially. Backlog ended the period at $1,113.1 million. Given the short-cycle nature of the business, orders are generally converted into revenue within twelve months.

Corporate and Other Items (three months ended, June 30, 2022)

Corporate expense was $22 million. Excluding charges and credits totaling $0.2 million of expense, corporate expense was $21.8 million.

Foreign exchange loss was $0.8 million.

Net interest expense was $27.7 million.

The provision for income taxes was $19.8 million.

Total depreciation and amortization was $94 million.

Cash required by operating activities from continuing operations was $96.9 million. Capital expenditures were $36.1 million. Free cash deficit from continuing operations was $133 million (Exhibit 11).

In May 2022, the Company completed a tender offer for $430 million of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due February 1, 2026. Gross debt declined by $530.4 million in the quarter to $1.5 billion.

The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $684.9 million; net debt was $789.8 million (Exhibit 10).

Investment in Technip Energies

The Company completed the partial spin-off of Technip Energies on February 16, 2021. Financial results for Technip Energies are reported as discontinued operations. The Company’s investment in Technip Energies is reflected in current assets at market value.

Following the distribution of the majority stake, the Company retained ownership of 49.9% of Technip Energies’ outstanding shares. The Company sold its remaining 4 million Technip Energies shares during the quarter for total proceeds of $50 million. The Company fully exited its position for total proceeds of $1,189.5 million.

2022 Full-Year Financial Guidance2

The Company’s full-year guidance for 2022 can be found in the table below. No updates were made to the previous guidance issued on February 23, 2022.

All segment guidance assumes no further material degradation from COVID-19-related impacts. Guidance is based on continuing operations and thus excludes the impact of Technip Energies, which is reported as discontinued operations.

2022 Guidance (As of February 23, 2022) Subsea Surface Technologies Revenue in a range of $5.2 – 5.6 billion Revenue in a range of $1,150 – 1,300 million EBITDA margin in a range of 11 – 12% (excluding charges and credits) EBITDA margin in a range of 11 – 13% (excluding charges and credits) TechnipFMC Corporate expense, net $100 – 110 million (includes depreciation and amortization of ~$5 million) Net interest expense $105 – 115 million Tax provision, as reported $100 – 110 million Capital expenditures approximately $230 million Free cash flow $100 – 250 million

_____________________



2 Our guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to provide a reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.



Teleconference

The Company will host a teleconference on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time). Webcast access and an accompanying presentation can be found at www.TechnipFMC.com.

An archived audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address. In the event of a disruption of service or technical difficulty during the call, information will be posted on our website.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Exhibit 1 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31 June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,717.2 $ 1,555.8 $ 1,668.8 $ 3,273.0 $ 3,300.8 Costs and expenses 1,640.2 1,545.4 1,636.3 3,185.6 3,267.1 77.0 10.4 32.5 87.4 33.7 Other income, net 7.3 46.2 11.8 53.5 55.1 Income (loss) from investment in Technip Energies 0.8 (28.5 ) (146.8 ) (27.7 ) 323.3 Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes 85.1 28.1 (102.5 ) 113.2 412.1 Net interest expense (27.7 ) (33.9 ) (35.2 ) (61.6 ) (69.7 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (29.8 ) — — (29.8 ) (23.5 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 27.6 (5.8 ) (137.7 ) 21.8 318.9 Provision for income taxes 19.8 28.5 34.9 48.3 59.4 Income (loss) from continuing operations 7.8 (34.3 ) (172.6 ) (26.5 ) 259.5 Net (income) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests (5.7 ) (8.0 ) (2.1 ) (13.7 ) (3.9 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc 2.1 (42.3 ) (174.7 ) (40.2 ) 255.6 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (19.4 ) 7.7 (19.4 ) (52.5 ) Income from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — (1.9 ) Net income (loss) attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ 2.1 $ (61.7 ) $ (167.0 ) $ (59.6 ) $ 201.2 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.56 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 452.2 451.1 450.6 451.6 450.4 Diluted 456.8 451.1 450.6 451.6 454.9

