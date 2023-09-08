Home Business Wire Technip Energies to Address Attendees at the Morgan Stanley European Utilities and...
Business Wire

Technip Energies to Address Attendees at the Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit

di Business Wire

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announced today that Bruno Vibert, Chief Financial Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 12, at 14.30 BST at the following event:

Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit

Morgan Stanley London Conference Centre, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Thursday, September 14, 2023

There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Contacts

Investor relations
Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations
Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Articoli correlati

Verimatrix Exhibits at IBC 2023: Drive-In Movie Theater Motif, Customer Innovation Stories, Product Demos and Panel Discussion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Verimatrix’s IBC booth theme: Security that Delivers Amazing: From Stream to Screen! Demos for Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Counterspy and Extended Threat...
Continua a leggere

Samsara Named as One of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech™

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, has today been recognised as a 2023...
Continua a leggere

Autonomy Enters Car-Sharing with the Acquisition of EV Mobility

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, and EV Mobility, LLC., the leading all-electric vehicle...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php