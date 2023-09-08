Technip Energies to Address Attendees at the Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announced today that Bruno Vibert, Chief Financial Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 12, at 14.30 BST at the following event:

Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit



Morgan Stanley London Conference Centre, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA



Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Thursday, September 14, 2023

There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

