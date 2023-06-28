<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for First Half of 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

PARIS

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its first half 2023 financial results on Thursday July 27th, 2023, at 07:30 CET. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET.

To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

FR:

+33 170918704

UK:

+44 1 212818004

US:

+1 718 7058796

Conference Code:

880901

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jefkc3so

To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.

Please note that the 2023 financial results calendar is available here: T.EN Events Calendar

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Contacts

Investor relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations & Digital Communications

Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

