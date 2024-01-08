Technica Communications Honored in 2024 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 for Climate Tech Public Relations

Boutique cleantech PR firm was selected out of 1,000 public relations agencies on this list.

Technica’s honor reflects its breakthrough communications strategies specifically honed for the sectors of the energy transition, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, the decarbonization of heavy industry, and sustainability markets.

In 2023, Technica secured an audience reach of over 8 billion for its clients and generated as much media exposure for clients as $78 million in advertising could do.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recognized for its instrumental role in helping cleantech, energy transition, mobility, and renewable energy companies reach their business goals, climate tech public relations (PR) firm Technica Communications has earned a prestigious spot on the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100. Every year, a carefully chosen set of agencies is singled out to showcase the most outstanding and accomplished firms in PR and Communications. In 2023 alone, Technica secured a collective audience reach exceeding 8 billion and an advertising value equivalent exceeding $78 million with over 8,000 client articles in publications like CNN, Bloomberg, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Reuters, and more.





Distinguishing itself from other public relations firms, Technica focuses on ensuring that each PR activity supports a client’s commercialization goals and investment milestones. This is achieved by combining deep experience in climate journalism and reporter relationships with innovative strategies that deliver repeated media value.

“At Technica, we recognize that climate tech represents the future of both technology and life on planet Earth. Today, it’s not enough to produce breakthrough products, startups have to rise above the noise, capture the attention of their target markets, and do so repeatedly – that’s where meaningful media conversations, compelling narratives, and strong reporter relationships help our clients play ahead of their competition,” said Lisa Ann Pinkerton, founder and CEO of Technica Communications. “Being named one of the top 100 elite PR agencies is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team’s commitment to driving tangible results for our clients and making an impact on society.”

Technica Communications is an award-winning boutique, public relations, social media, and content marketing firm founded in 2009 to promote startups in energy transition, such as renewable energy, storage, cleantech, climate tech, electric vehicles and broader sustainability sectors. Boasting a team primarily composed of former journalists, Technica supports clients in achieving their business and PR objectives to boost their brand presence and advance their initiatives in climate tech.

“The Agency Elite Top 100 is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative PR & communications firms in the business,” says Danielle Sikes, Associate Publisher at PRNEWS. “Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps newbies and seasoned vets alike get a sense of who they can trust with their business based on any criteria and specialty.”

PRNEWS’s annual awards are the most comprehensive public relations and media relations industry program. Technica was selected from over 1,000 entries to receive this recognition. This honor from PRNEWS joins other numerous distinctions bestowed on Technica, including the PR Platinum Campaign of the Year 2023, Best STEM Boutique Communications Agency – Northern California in the 2023 Corporate Excellence Awards, the PRNEWS Social Impact Award (2022), a Gold award in the 2022 Bulldog Awards in the Crisis Communications category, and more.

About Technica Communications

Founded in 2009, Technica Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm supporting breakthrough climate tech companies dedicated to halting the climate crisis. With a steadfast commitment to building cleantech, climate tech, and energy transition startups by dedicating itself to journalistic principles and scientific expertise, Technica leverages deep knowledge and essential contacts to deliver top-quality results in challenging sectors. Technica’s domain expertise encompasses aviation, hydrogen, electric vehicles and charging, solar, energy storage, smart grid, smart e-mobility, low-carbon cement, transportation, and more. Technica’s targeted PR strategies go beyond accolades, delivering the media attention necessary for companies to deploy solutions effectively and ensuring the optimal use of their limited financial resources, contributing to a sustainable future for all life on Earth.

