Techfino LLC Strengthens Its Position and Welcomes Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP’s NetSuite Clients

In a move that further solidifies its position as a leading provider of NetSuite cloud solutions, Techfino LLC proudly announces its acquisition of the NetSuite practice from the esteemed Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP. This acquisition is a testament to Techfino's vision of delivering unparalleled NetSuite consulting and support services to a diverse range of clients, from emerging R&D-stage companies to established enterprise organizations.





Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP (FRC), renowned for its longstanding reputation as a premier mid-market certified public accounting firm, has established itself as a leader in delivering customized services to both individuals and businesses. Its venture into cloud solutions, particularly their expertise in Oracle NetSuite, underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

As part of this acquisition, Techfino LLC will seamlessly integrate FRC’s NetSuite clients under its umbrella. Techfino has been selected to carry forward the legacy of support and continuity that FRC’s NetSuite clients have come to expect. Its dedication lies in offering a tailored NetSuite Support and Optimization Service, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of FRC’s clientele. Techfino’s commitment is genuine, and its expertise is unmatched, ensuring that every client experiences the quality of service they deserve.

Bryan Willman, Managing Partner of Techfino LLC, expressed, “We’ve always admired the work of Frank, Rimerman + Co., and having collaborated for over eight years, this feels like a natural fit. Welcoming FRC’s NetSuite clients is not just about growth; it’s about family, trust, and ensuring that every client feels at home with Techfino. This is an honor for our firm, and we’re committed to empowering FRC clients to grow and expand their business operations.”

In a collaborative spirit, FRC will channel all forthcoming NetSuite sales and service opportunities to Techfino LLC, marking a new chapter in the partnership between the two industry leaders.

“This acquisition is more than just an expansion; it’s a testament to Techfino’s culture of excellence. Our focus will always be on quality – doing it once and doing it right. We’re not only excited to welcome FRC’s clientele but also deeply committed to ensuring their success, reflecting our unwavering dedication to every client’s unique journey,” shared Wiktor Borowiec, Managing Partner of Techfino LLC.

About Techfino, LLC

Based in Philadelphia, Techfino LLC stands at the forefront of international consulting, specializing in the creation, deployment, and management of superior cloud solutions. Our expertise spans the breadth of NetSuite licensing, implementation, training, and integrations, with a special focus on optimizing systems to meet the evolving needs of businesses across a broad spectrum of industries. At the heart of our strategy is our ContinuedSuccess program, a pioneering initiative that encapsulates our unwavering commitment to helping our clients navigate the complexities of their dynamic business models. We are also proud creators of proprietary data management products for NetSuite, including our latest breakthrough – the CleanSweep Archive app. Discover more about Techfino LLC, our innovative product suite, and our exceptional service offerings at www.Techfino.com.

About Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP

Established in 1949 and based in Silicon Valley, Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP is a top-tier accounting firm, renowned in the San Francisco Bay Area and nationally. With strategic offices across California and an affiliation with Baker Tilly International, we offer comprehensive accounting and consulting services to individuals and businesses alike. Our reputation is built on decades of expertise, dedication to our clients, and a commitment to innovation and excellence. As trusted advisors to high net-worth individuals, startups, and leading organizations, we consistently deliver unparalleled service. Learn more about our offerings and legacy at https://www.frankrimerman.com/.

