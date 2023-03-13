Techcyte Announces a Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Create New Diagnostic Tests

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Techcyte announced today a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic to create new AI algorithms and workflows on the Techcyte Clinical Pathology AI Platform.





Techcyte’s Clinical Pathology AI Platform imports digital images of liquid-based samples acquired through whole slide scanners. These images are analyzed by deep learning algorithms that identify and classify target objects. The resulting images are verified by medical technologists after which the results are exported to lab information systems.

Techcyte AI experts will collaborate with Mayo Clinic on developing diagnostic testing with increased accuracy and efficiency to positively impact the practice of lab medicine and the patients that depend on the results.

“Mayo Clinic’s model of integrated care gives us unique data and expertise that, when combined with Techcyte’s AI platform, will produce diagnostics that can potentially revolutionize how lab medicine is practiced. This collaboration is another step in the transformation of health care to a platform model that benefits patients,” stated William G. Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

“We’re honored and excited to be collaborating with Mayo Clinic,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “The comprehensive vision and plans for enhancing laboratory medicine and taking digital pathology to the world is remarkable.”

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Techcyte

Techcyte was founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah and is a world leader in AI-based digital diagnostics for lab medicine. Techcyte’s Clinical Pathology AI Platform uses deep machine learning to perform automated analysis of whole slide microscopy images, revolutionizing digital diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental clinics and labs.

Visit techcyte.com to learn more.

Techcyte’s clinical pathology platform is CE marked in Europe and is for Research Use Only in the United States.

