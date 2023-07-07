<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Techary Appoints New Non-Executive Director, Michael Warren

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Techary, a leading provider of global technology solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Warren as a new Non-Executive Director.




Mr. Warren brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strategic business growth, having held numerous key positions across his career, currently as the CFO of Global Parametrics, and previously as Head of Corporate Finance at a multi-family office. His expertise in business growth, operational efficiency, and stakeholder relations will be invaluable as Techary continues to expand its reach and elevate its market position.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our team,” said Tom Stephens, CEO of Techary. “His wealth of experience and corporate finance knowledge will surely bring a new and diverse perspective to our board. We look forward to his contributions in shaping Techary’s strategic path towards continued growth and innovation.”

Mr. Warren’s appointment is effective as of 7th July 2023. He will work closely with the board and executive team to guide the company’s strategic decisions and continue to uphold a culture of innovation and customer-centricity at Techary’s core.

“I am very excited and honoured to join Techary’s impressive team and contribute to the further growth of this innovative company,” said Mr. Warren. “I look forward to helping Techary continue to grow and build on the success of the business to date.”

With the addition of Mr. Warren, Techary solidifies its commitment to driving innovation, disrupting the market, and accelerating growth.

About Techary

Techary partners with customers, from startups to global enterprises, to adopt and implement technology that powers the modern workforce. Headquartered in London with offices in Europe, USA, and Asia, Techary is redefining how technology is procured, implemented and supported.

More information about Techary can be found at techary.com.

Contacts

Press:

Marketing Team

marketing@techary.com
+44 344 357 0900

