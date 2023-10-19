Tech Veteran Marty Smuin Named CEO of Arturo

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arturo, the property intelligence company that delivers portfolio-wide underwriting, risk, and claims insights, along with its board of directors, today announced the appointment of Marty Smuin as chief executive officer. Greg Oslan, who had been interim chief executive officer for the past year, will continue on as an advisor to the company.





Smuin will be responsible for scaling Arturo and carving a new path both deeper into the insurance space and wider into adjacent markets. He brings a significant amount of leadership and business management experience to Arturo. As an experienced growth-oriented CEO, Smuin will continue to focus on go-to-market strategy and execution. He has worked extensively within the international arena and has held senior executive positions within multinational organizations, as well as with early-stage companies from startup to exit. Additionally, Smuin has a great deal of familiarity with both the insurance space and Arturo specifically, having served on Arturo’s board of directors for the past two years.

“When I joined Arturo’s board, I did so with a passion for technology and a clear understanding of what Arturo has the capacity to offer: true clarity around the past, present and future of property,” said Smuin. “It is clear to me Arturo has the right technology, team and true market opportunity to do more than just grow; we can both truly transform the way we think about impactful property intelligence and revolutionize the future of insurance as a whole.”

“I’ve served on the Arturo board of directors with Marty for the last couple of years, and have also served with him on other boards of directors. His track record speaks for itself, which made him the obvious choice to bring in as CEO. He has been here before and is a proven business leader and operator,” said David Silverman, managing partner at Crosslink Capital. “Marty’s very passionate, especially about using technology to solve customer and industry challenges. I speak on behalf of the board when I say that we welcome him as CEO, and we look forward to continuing to work with him and the Arturo team.”

Smuin was previously the COO and Co-CEO of Weave Communications, a publicly traded company focusing on small and medium businesses. His industry experience ranges from wireless telecommunications, storage management and application software, high performance computing, aerospace, digital media and ecommerce.

About Arturo

Arturo’s AI-based solution helps insurers securely underwrite risks, efficiently allocate resources, and lower claims cost across their book of business, allowing them to focus on what matters most: the customer, and our shared commitment to protecting our world. See more about what Arturo can do at arturo.ai.

Contacts

press@arturo.ai