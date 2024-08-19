Tech unicorn Infobip appoints Yariv Dafna as Chief Financial Officer

Dafna will focus on enhancing profitability as Infobip continues to strengthen its position as the world’s most connected cloud communications platform

VODNJAN, Croatia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Yariv Dafna as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Yariv is a seasoned finance, business management, and operations executive with nearly 20 years’ experience as an executive in multinational, publicly listed companies. Besides his financial background, Yariv also brings extensive experience in corporate development and M&A. He will lead Infobip’s finance team and focus on enhancing profitability as the business continues to strengthen its position as a leading full stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.





Yariv joins from Evoke PLC (formerly 888 Holdings Ltd) one of the world’s leading betting and gaming companies, where he was Group CFO. Before this, he held the position of President and Group CFO of Telit Communications PLC, a provider of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments globally.

Yariv joins as Infobip continues to gain recognition in the fast-growing CPaaS market. In July this year, Infobip was named a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by analyst firm Gartner for the second year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “As Infobip continues to grow and mature as a company, we are delighted to attract senior executives of Yariv’s calibre, who believe in our vision and potential. Yariv’s proven leadership and ability to bring rigour and insight into multi-national organisations means he is well placed to support our strategy of ambitious, profitable growth.”

Yariv Dafna, CFO at Infobip, added: “Infobip is an exciting business of considerable scale, with an impressive growth trajectory and unique culture. Its innovative technology is transforming how organizations interact with their customers, and there’s huge opportunity for further growth as businesses across all sectors continue to adopt CPaaS solutions. I’m excited to join the team at this time.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

Contacts

Marcelo Nahime



Infobip Global Public Relations Manager



marcelo.nahime@infobip.com