Tech Tackles Cancer Announces Debut Event in London to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer

May 24th TTC Event at the Omeara to Support Children with Cancer UK, One of the Leading Childhood Cancer Charities in the United Kingdom

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a Boston-based non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy, today announced details of its first international event by launching Tech Tackles Cancer London (TTC London).

The inaugural global event will be held on May 24, 2023, at the popular Omeara nightclub near London Bridge and will see UK and US technology leaders battle it out on stage through live music performances backed by a professional band.

Tech Tackles Cancer’s mission is to leverage the power of the technology industry to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and family/patient services. In its 9th year in existence, TTC has raised approximately $3 million to date for organizations that support pediatric cancer-related programs. Partnering with local charity organizations, TTC will organize events in both London and Boston in 2023.

TTC London 2023 will benefit Children with Cancer UK, one of the leading childhood cancer charities in the UK, with a vision of a world where every child survives cancer. All of the money raised through sponsorship and fundraising efforts will go directly to Children with Cancer UK to fund life-saving research and support children and their families through treatment and beyond.

Jo Elvin, CEO at Children with Cancer UK said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tech Tackles Cancer and appreciate the opportunity to connect directly with the London technology community. This incredible event will raise essential funds for life-saving research and help us to continue supporting families affected by childhood cancer.”

TTC events feature technology executives who have agreed to raise money in advance of them singing one song, on stage, backed by a live band. Featured performers are actively fundraising while working their setlists. The star-studded lineup will be certain to rival that of the Glastonbury Festival. Hosting the evening’s festivities is well-known Virgin Radio broadcaster and host, the UK’s very own Rich Williams. 2022 musical performances can be viewed on the TTC YouTube Channel.

“Tech Tackles Cancer London is a unique opportunity for tech companies to make a positive difference in the world by supporting an incredible charity while having some fun,” said Christopher Lynch, founder of Tech Tackles Cancer and CEO of AtScale. “The tech community is made up of incredible individuals with the resources and capability to change the world. TTC is an opportunity to channel our collective resources and capabilities to do something big.”

Awards will be given for best vocals, best stage presence and most funds raised. The live audience and spectators watching will be able to vote for their favorite performances. Featured performers confirmed so far for Tech Tackles Cancer London 2023 include:

To support a favorite performer, click the hyperlinks above. To become a featured performer and raise money for TTC London, tech executives or their teams should contact nicole@hackreduce.org.

Corporate Sponsorship

To date, the sponsors of Tech Tackles Cancer London 2023 include:

Alphasoc

AtScale

DLA Piper

Immersive Gamebox

Infinidat

MMC Ventures

Pure Storage

Snowplow

Striim

TTC London is actively recruiting new corporate sponsorships and accepting general donations. Media sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship information for TTC London can be found here. A limited number of general admission event tickets for TTC London will go on sale in May.

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is a program run by Hack/Reduce, a non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.

About Children with Cancer UK

Children with Cancer UK is a leading children’s cancer charity dedicated to raising and investing funds into vital specialist research to save the lives of children and young people with cancer. Our mission is to improve survival rates and the quality of survival in young patients and to find ways to prevent cancer in the future. Whilst working towards this, Children with Cancer UK funds support for children and their families as they navigate treatment. What began as a small memorial charity in 1988, has evolved into a major force raising more than £300 million and investing in over 200 pioneering research projects. For more information about Children with Cancer UK, visit www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk.

