Tech Soft 3D Introduces HOOPS Luminate for Advanced Desktop Rendering

New graphics toolkit provides developers with photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering for engineering applications in digital construction, product development, and interior design

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announced the launch of HOOPS Luminate, a new graphics SDK for photo-realistic and advanced real-time rendering. HOOPS Luminate equips developers with a comprehensive set of tools and features that empower them to create visually stunning and interactive 3D applications across different platforms and industries and bring them to market faster.









HOOPS Luminate gives developers complete control over the rendering process and image quality for scalability and access to an extensive library of advanced realistic materials – all with one trusted toolkit provider.

“We are very excited about introducing HOOPS Luminate to our partners and the broader engineering world because the speed, quality, and realism of the renderings created with this SDK are state of the art,” said Marco Salino, Product Manager for HOOPS Luminate. “With a powerful bridge to HOOPS Visualize, developers get the best of both worlds – an engineering-focused graphics engine with the ability to create stunning photo-realistic renderings, bringing a new level of realism to their applications.”

HOOPS Luminate provides a highly customizable rendering pipeline tailored for superior graphics quality with different rendering types. It includes advanced technologies and proprietary solutions to ensure high performance and state-of-the-art quality in both rasterization and ray tracing. With a single C++ API, it can share the same data for both real-time and ray tracing renderings and – thanks to its native hybrid rendering mode – can combine them both concurrently in the same view. It has a multi-threaded Unicode engine and is available for Windows, macOS, & Linux.

When used with HOOPS Visualize, HOOPS Luminate can add advanced rendering functionality to the world’s leading engineering graphics engine. Developers can produce exceptional visual results directly within their engineering applications, supporting new workflows in various industries.

HOOPS Luminate will be a key component of the integrated suite of HOOPS software development kits (SDKs). It fills a specific need for the highest-quality, physically accurate, photo-realistic rendering, allowing the next generation of engineering software applications to push their boundaries. Because of the integrated nature of the HOOPS SDKs, applications can easily import CAD data using HOOPS Exchange and render with HOOPS Visualize and HOOPS Luminate. The integrated nature of these toolkits will empower many engineering applications with best-in-class rendering.

Optimum Balance of Performance & Quality

HOOPS Luminate offers high performance in rasterized and ray-traced rendering, thanks to proprietary data organization algorithms and techniques, which – combined with its hybrid rendering technology – can produce high-quality images at interactive rates.

Advanced Materials Library

The HOOPS Luminate Materials Library contains hundreds of proprietary, highly customizable realistic materials. Realistic materials are based on physical parameters and ready for rendering. The library includes many categories: stones, wood floorings, concrete, fabrics, metals, jewelry, and more.

Advanced Lighting Techniques

HOOPS Luminate’s rendering technologies can realistically simulate all complex light interactions: it can produce highly realistic reflections, refractions, soft shadows, caustics, and ambient occlusion, thanks also to sophisticated techniques like global illumination.

“Using the advanced rendering capabilities of HOOPS Luminate, TopSolid’s users can Explore 3D models in a realistic virtual environment and quickly validate and present their designs in a captivating way,” said Patrice Tiberi, Deputy General Manager Product & Strategy at TopSolid.

The core of HOOPS Luminate is built on the REDsdk, the flagship product of Redway3D which was acquired by Tech Soft 3D in 2022.

For more information about HOOPS Luminate, visit https://www.techsoft3d.com/products/hoops/luminate.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in France, England, Japan and Norway. The company’s toolkit products power more than 700 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

HOOPS is a registered trademark of Tech Soft 3D. All other products or company references are the property of their respective holders.

