Tech Soft 3D Appoints Marc Freebrey as Chief Marketing Officer

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announced that Marc Freebrey has joined the Executive Team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting directly to Tech Soft 3D CEO, Ron Fritz.









Marc has more than 30+ years of experience in the CAD and CAM software industry, and has vast expertise in building brands. He successfully executed strategic marketing initiatives to drive brand awareness, product strategy, customer acquisition and revenue growth for multiple global organizations. Most recently, Marc served as VP of Marketing & Product Strategy for CAMBRIO, part of the Sandvik Group.

“I am honored to be joining such a talented team of smart and innovative people,” said Freebrey. “There is a rich history of delivering value to the customer base, and I’m excited to use my experience to help enhance focus, coordination and consistency across all go-to-market touchpoints throughout the customer journey. I look forward to contributing to the next stage of growth in the Tech Soft 3D journey and collaborating with our customers, partners, and employees around the globe.”

Ron Fritz, CEO of Tech Soft 3D, added, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Marc to our team and his track record as a marketing leader speaks for itself. His experience, combined with his data driven, results focused approach, is perfectly aligned with our strategic plans. We’re extremely excited about what we can achieve in the future as we embark on a phase of growth, showcasing our core capabilities, and strengthening our customer relationships.”

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in France, England, Japan, and Norway. The company’s toolkit products power more than 700 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

HOOPS is a registered trademark of Tech Soft 3D. All other products or company references are the property of their respective holders.

