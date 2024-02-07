Tech Industry Veteran Lisa Erickson Joins Aderant to Catalyze Innovative AI and Cloud Development

Experienced Executive Leaves Veritas to Join Fast-growing Legal Tech Leader

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Assertively delivering upon its strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabilities, Aderant, a global legal business management software provider, announced the appointment of Lisa Erickson as Vice President of Product AI & Cloud Transformation. Erickson has 25 years of experience in the technology field. In this newly-created position, Erickson will draw upon her vast expertise to innovatively drive the company’s AI and cloud development initiatives forward.





Aderant has had an impressive slate of executive hires from the mainstream tech world including Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andy Hoyt and Chief Product Officer (CPO) Doug Matthews. Now, the company has added another pivotal addition to its talented product team.

Erickson previously worked at Veritas Technologies, where she was Senior Director of Product Management and led a team responsible for automation and SaaS platform transformation. In addition to product management, Lisa has also focused on tech-related areas including IT operations, product architecture and consulting. Her education background includes Arizona State University, MIT Sloan School of Management, and executive education from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Lisa join our stellar product leadership team. Aderant has steadily released innovative, market leading AI and cloud solutions in recent years, and Lisa’s hire is an important next step toward accelerating our velocity,” remarked Matthews. “Lisa will be focusing on the further development of MADDI, our AI-powered virtual associate which is being extended to deliver generative AI enabled outcomes across the Aderant portfolio of solutions. She will also apply her substantial knowledge of cloud applications as Aderant brings innovative cloud delivered solutions to market that solve critical unmet client needs. We are seeing tremendous demand from law firms for cloud-based technology and Lisa is the ideal leader to help us address that need.”

“I am really excited to join Aderant, one of the most innovative legal technology leaders in the industry which shares my enthusiasm for simplifying the complexities of customer experiences through automation and SaaS platform transformation,” said Erickson. “Having spent the majority of my career in tech, I look forward to playing a key role in continuing the company’s breakthrough innovation in AI and cloud as foundations for managing the law firm back office.”

About Aderant



Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500. and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

