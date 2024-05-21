Home Business Wire Tech excellence recognised at the Digital Revolution Awards
Business Wire

Tech excellence recognised at the Digital Revolution Awards

di Business Wire

Comedian and actor Tom Allen helps celebrate technology success

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organisations and individuals from the technology industry have been recognised for their achievements at the Digital Revolution Awards.

The awards, a not-for-profit initiative founded by Tenth Revolution Group, hosted its fourth annual event at London’s Grosvenor House hotel. The evening celebrates those impacting and innovating across tech ecosystems including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, and Salesforce.

Sponsored by Microsoft and HSO, the awards were hosted by comedian and actor Tom Allen as a packed audience also helped raise over £10,000 for charity partners Teenage Cancer Trust and St Martin’s School, Kenya.

“It was an incredibly special evening as we got the chance to celebrate those who spend much of their time out of the spotlight,” said Tenth Revolution Groups Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Revolution Awards Co-founder Kashif Naqshbandi. “Applauding those individuals and organisations who are truly making the tech industry a better place to live and work is vital, as hearing about their successes can only serve to push others on to achieve that same recognition.”

A range of winners took to the stage to collect their trophies and receive the acclaim of the crowd, including Conga, who won Digital Transformation Project of the Year, and The Travel Corporation, who scooped Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year.

Brooke Edmonds, Head of People and Culture at The Travel Corporation added: “The team have done an awesome job of allowing everyone to bring their authentic selves to work, and our managers endorse that. All our employees are aware of our DEI efforts. It’s a journey that isn’t over for us, but this is definitely a nice stop on the way!”

In the individual categories, Emma Wright walked away with the Outstanding Leader of the Year prize, with Akshata Sawant and Lewis Baybutt named joint winners of Rising Star of the Year. “There were so many fantastic names up there,” said Akshata. “So it’s really exciting. This is a humbling experience and super honourable.”

Winners from the show now take part in the Digital Revolution Awards’ Global awards, where they go up against entrants from around the world in a ‘best of the best’ ceremony broadcast via the Digital Revolution Awards website on June 13th.

Digital Revolution Awards 2024 UK Winners

Excellence in Learning and Development – Version 1

Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year – The Travel Corporation

Diversity Ally of the Year – Tokeer Ahmed

Outstanding Leader of the Year – Emma Wright

Tech for Good – Make a Wish

Outstanding Contribution to the Earth – Blue Marine Foundation

Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Community – Liz Rice

Outstanding Contribution to the Microsoft Community – Prathy Kamasani and James Dales

Digital Transformation Project of the Year – Conga and Offploy

Outstanding Contribution to the Google Cloud Community – Teresa Wu

Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Community – Keir Bowden

Best AWS Partner to Work For – Credera UK

Best Microsoft Partner to Work For – HSO

Best Google Cloud Partner to Work For – Datasparq

Best Salesforce Partner to Work For – Hyphen8

Excellence in AI – VRP Consulting

Rising Star of the Year – Akshata Sawant and Lewis Baybutt

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

The Digital Revolution Awards were founded by Tenth Revolution Group in an effort to showcase the exceptional work being done by both individuals and businesses across the technology industry. The awards commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future.

For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.

Contacts

Endurance Okafor

E: e.okafor@tenthrevolution.com
W: digitalrevolutionawards.com

