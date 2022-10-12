Tech Elevator Welcomes New Leaders, Embraces Growth

National coding leader adds two Campus Directors amidst exponential industry growth

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, has announced the appointment of two new leaders in their growing Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/Wilmington, Delaware, markets. Lisa Sydney will oversee all operations of the Philadelphia and Wilmington campuses, and Kevin Gadd will oversee the Columbus campus.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome these two new leaders to the Tech Elevator team,” said Anthony Hughes, CEO and Co-Founder, Tech Elevator. “It’s an exciting time of high growth and high demand for the industry as a whole, and the combined experience of Lisa and Kevin in the education, technology and entrepreneurial spaces will be hugely beneficial to our students in the many industries we support across the region—not to mention a fantastic addition to our growing organization as well.”

Lisa Sydney, most recently the Assistant Director of Adult Learning Advising and Retention for the newly merged University of the Sciences and Saint Joseph’s University, has more than 15 years of relationship and program management experience. Having spent the bulk of her career in higher education, Lisa’s focus has largely been on career coaching, counseling, advising and employment services. Also a licensed social worker, she served as co-chair for the Professional Development and Professional Connections Committees for the Eastern Association of Colleges and Employers (EACE) for more than three years where she helped employers and career services professionals to engage in their own professional development. As a licensed social worker, Lisa has a passion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and creating career opportunities for underrepresented groups. Lisa holds a psychology degree from Dickinson College and a Master of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. She will oversee all operations of the Philadelphia and Wilmington campuses.

Kevin Gadd joins Tech Elevator after decades of leadership experience in the technology, entrepreneurship and education sectors, most recently serving as director for Apprenti, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, women and people of color in technology-related careers in Ohio. He is the co-founder of Venture Highway; has taught entrepreneurship courses at The Ohio State University and Columbus College of Art and Design and served as an advisor to the entrepreneurship centers at both institutions and at Franklin University; holds a National Business Incubator Association certificate of incubator management; and is a highly decorated military leader, having retired as Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) from the Ohio Air National Guard (ANG) after 23 years of service to the Guard and Air Force. He currently serves as a general board member for Veteran Companion Animal Services and is an active board member for the Arthritis Foundation. Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in German (International Business focus) and an MBA from Franklin University (Strategy focus). He will oversee all operations of the Columbus campus.

“Technology and tech-focused careers are growing at an incredible rate,” says Hughes. “According to a recent article published by The Philadelphia Inquirer, this growth is driving an increase in salaries as well, with Philadelphia experiencing a nearly 12% jump between 2021 and 2022. It’s a good time to live in one of these regions and a great time to learn to code with Tech Elevator’s full-stack software development curriculum, expert instructors and dedicated career coaches who teach, support and guide.”

As Campus Directors, Lisa and Kevin will be responsible for the overall operations of the three respective campus locations in Ohio, Delaware and Pennsylvania, including team management and staffing, admissions, student and alumni engagement, business development, event coordination, facilities management and expansion efforts in the Greater Philadelphia and Columbus Regions.

For more information, visit www.techelevator.com.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding boot camps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 3,000 graduates into software development roles in over 750 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

