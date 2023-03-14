Tech Data partners with Simplifai to offer innovative AI solutions in the Asia Pacific and Japan region

Partnership enhances Tech Data’s AI solutions portfolio and strengthens Simplifai’s presence in the region.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced its strategic partnership with Simplifai – an AI (artificial intelligence) solutions expert. Through this partnership, Tech Data will be offering Simplifai’s state-of-the-art automation solutions in key markets across the Asia Pacific and Japan region, enhancing its comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions and cloud-native technologies.

With the collaboration, Simplifai’s innovative all-in-one platform for intelligent process automation, Simplifai Studio, will be available in Singapore, Malaysia and India. Simplifai Studio is a user-friendly AI platform that can automate work processes with ease. It can configure and train an organization’s own bots without coding and with minimal effort, resulting in higher work productivity in just a few weeks.

Bennett Wong, Vice President, Advanced Solutions – Modern Data Centre Analytics, Tech Data Asia Pacific and Japan said, “AI solutions have become essential in improving processes and business decisions, enabling organizations to keep up with market viability. By 2026, AI-driven features will be embedded across business technology categories, and 65% of organizations will actively use such features to drive better outcomes1. To accelerate AI adoption across the IT ecosystem, we are proud to partner with Simplifai and introduce their innovative, simplified and accessible AI solutions. This partnership will empower our partners and their end-users to navigate complex AI environment challenges and ultimately help them to stay ahead in the competitive technology landscape.”

With Simplifai Studio, businesses can manage time-consuming and repetitive tasks quickly. In the Studio, they will be able to delegate these tasks to Digital Employees – Simplifai’s customizable AI solution, comprised of individual modules such as Emailbot, Documentbot, and Chatbot. These Digital Employees can perform a variety of actions in different work areas ranging from front to back-end via Intelligent Process Automation, facilitating the delivery of excellent customer support and enhancing the customer journey for businesses.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tech Data to accelerate our go-to-market in the Asia Pacific and Japan region,” said Bård Myrstad, CEO of Simplifai. “We look forward to helping more businesses achieve outstanding results in automating customer dialogue by leveraging our unique, AI powered solutions. We believe that our offering aligns perfectly with the high requirements of the upper segments of the automation market, also in increasingly important areas such as regulatory compliance, data privacy and IT security.”

1IDC (2023, 15 February). IDC Reveals Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Predictions in Asia/Pacific* for 2023 and Beyond.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Simplifai

Simplifai brings Artificial Intelligence to the future workforce by making AI-solutions accessible for all. With the help of intelligent process automation, we help organizations automate their work processes that involve chat, email handling and document processing. Our solutions are simple to implement, easy to use and require no coding. They are trained to accurately interpret free-text, categorise and facilitate appropriate actions. Using Intelligent Process Automation, we offer Digital Employees created through the Simplifai Studio for businesses to reshape their work processes. We believe in providing complete work satisfaction for employees with a simple idea – a way to quickly handle time-consuming and repetitive tasks through Intelligent Process Automation. We delegate these tasks to Digital Employees – our customizable AI-solutions comprising modules such as Emailbot, Chatbot, and Documentbot. At Simplifai, we aim to improve work quality, customer satisfaction, and employee productivity, ultimately assisting businesses to reshape their performance. Website: https://www.simplifai.ai

