Tech Consultancy C3 Complete Opens New Office in Puerto Rico

Following the exit of major telecom carriers like AT&T and Telefonica from the island several years prior, C3 Complete identified a unique opportunity for its signature high-quality, boutique-style services. “Our journey in Puerto Rico began on the telecom side, stepping in where larger carriers had pulled out. In doing so, we quickly discovered a demand for our white-glove approach,” said Rick Mancinelli, Founder and CEO of C3 Complete. “After several successful partnerships, word-of-mouth referrals began to flow, turning Puerto Rico into one of our most rapidly expanding markets.”

C3’s presence in Puerto Rico dates back to 2018, with employees serving U.S. based clients from the island. As its client portfolio grew, C3 began expanding its Puerto Rico offerings beyond telecom to include a full suite of services: Cloud, Managed Services, Network Engineering, and Information Security, all in addition to Voice.

Opening a Puerto Rico office underscores C3’s commitment to the island’s economic potential. “With substantial GDP growth and a modernizing economy, Puerto Rico is quickly evolving. We are excited to play a greater part in this vibrant community and contribute to its continued development,” said Mancinelli.

About C3 Complete

Founded in 2009, C3 Complete is an award-winning technology consultancy headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. The company specializes in providing outcome-driven, relationship-focused solutions to a diverse client base nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, C3 operates a geo-diverse infrastructure offering advanced solutions in infrastructure, virtual desktops, backup, disaster recovery, and more. The company prides itself on its team of certified network engineers and 24×7, in-house, bilingual customer service.

