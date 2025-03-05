Tech Alpharetta Hosts TopGolf Classic in Partnership with Relevantz

Annual Fundraiser to Support More than 50 Tech Startups at the Nonprofit’s Startup Incubator

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta to lead in tech innovation, announces its 2025 Tech Alpharetta TopGolf Classic, presented by Relevantz, a custom software company based in Alpharetta. The event will take place on the evening of Wednesday, September 17, at TopGolf Alpharetta.

The TopGolf Classic supports Tech Alpharetta’s incubator, which hosts more than 50 startups. The incubator offers educational programs, mentorship, investor connections, coaching, and a workspace for business development.

“Our TopGolf Classic is for everyone from scratch golfers to non-golfers. The event features contest holes, tech networking, a sports memorabilia auction, and friendly competition, all for a great cause,” says Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech Alpharetta. “Proceeds will support our startup incubator, which helps growing tech startups to succeed.”

The event will feature a silent auction, contest bays, awards, and food and beverages for all guests and players.

“Serving as the Title Sponsor for this event offers our company with an exceptional platform and contributes to the support of Tech Alpharetta’s influential startup incubator,” notes Francis Borgians, VP of Business Development at Relevantz. “Tech Alpharetta has been the catalyst for the growth of the tech ecosystem in Alpharetta and throughout the north metro corridor, and we’re glad to be part of this event.”

“Tech Alpharetta’s TopGolf Classic offers an evening of fun and friendly competition and networking, all to support our Tech Alpharetta Startup Incubator,” shares Bob Toupin, Chairman of the Tech Alpharetta Board. “Events like this help Tech Alpharetta continue to evolve and grow while creating engaging opportunities for the entire tech ecosystem.”

Reserve your golf bay now--our early bird pricing ends March 31. Both reserved bays and sponsorship opportunities are now available. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/4kgP26v.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta’s leading technology companies, and provides technology thought leadership events for area tech executives, as well as Tech Alpharetta’s incubator, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 50 tech startups.

