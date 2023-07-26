Tech Alert: Tenstorrent COO Keith Witek and BrainChip Discuss Technology Trends and the Growth of AI on Their ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with Keith Witek, Chief Operating Officer of Tenstorrent, on its latest “This is our Mission” podcast. The industry-level discussion between Witek and BrainChip CMO Nandan Nayampally will be moderated by BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships Rob Telson. The podcast will be available July 27th at 3:00 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.





Tenstorrent is focused on the Software 2.0 approach in building a novel, high-performance compute platform for AI in Cloud and Datacenter applications. They have delivered multiple AI chips to market along with developing high-end RISC-V CPUs and now, with Witek at the helm, are exploring alternate delivery mechanisms like IP and chiplets along with new business models.

Witek was previously the director of strategic relationships and engagements at Google. He spent more than a year at RISC-V pioneer SiFive as SVP of corporate development, strategy, and general counsel. He was also the director of R&D and enablement and associate general counsel at Tesla, which included development of the company’s autopilot capabilities. Prior to Tesla, Witek spent 13 years at AMD across several roles, including corporate vice president of technology.

At the other end of the spectrum, BrainChip has been developing and deploying extremely power-efficient AI solutions that can not only infer, but learn on constrained Edge devices to enable real-time, secure, complex computation that is not reliant on the Cloud. These complementary capabilities from BrainChip and Tenstorrent are important enablers that help the industry to scale in the journey to the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT)

“The ‘This is Our Mission’ podcasts continue to bring a diverse spectrum of industry expertise to our listeners looking to learn more about the potential and the reality of AI,” said Nayampally. “Keith has a unique background in technology enablement for cutting-edge applications across many high-growth companies. Having the opportunity to engage with him on our podcast platform is a privilege and makes for a thought-provoking discussion between two AI companies that are changing the game, one at the Cloud and the other at the Edge.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

