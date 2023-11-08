Tech Alert: Edge Impulse CEO Zach Shelby Returns for a Deep Dive into the Building Blocks of the Edge on BrainChip’s ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse, on its latest “This is our Mission Episode 29” podcast. Hosted by BrainChip CMO Nandan Nayampally, the podcast will be available November 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. PST on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.





Shelby is an entrepreneur, angel investor and technologist with a passion for machine learning, embedded and IoT. He is a former Arm VP, co-founder, and CEO of the Micro:bit Foundation and Sensinode. He is active in several of his portfolio companies and is working to bring ML to any edge device as co-founder and CEO of Edge Impulse. Shelby returns to the BrainChip podcast to discuss the latest trending topics in the industry, especially those relating to Edge AI.

“As the first IP partner with Edge Impulse, we have enjoyed a close collaborative relationship especially as AI and Edge compute grows out of the hype cycle to solving important real-world problems and makes a genuine business impact,” said Nayampally. “Zach’s leadership of Edge Impulse, which serves as a bellwether to activity in Edge AI, gives him a unique and expansive view into the industry trends and insights into what is needed to deliver sustainable and efficient AI to enterprise customers.”

The combination of BrainChip’s Akida™ technology and the Edge Impulse platform, tools and services, allows current and future customers to achieve their ML objectives with fast and efficient development cycles to get to market quicker and achieve a competitive advantage.

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast/.

