Tebra Releases New Product Enhancements to Give Independent Healthcare Providers More Time with Patients

New survey finds 85% of responding independent healthcare providers say more time with patients would improve patient outcomes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthTechUpdates–Tebra, the all-in-one platform for independent healthcare providers, announced several new product enhancements released in the second quarter designed to help providers get more time with patients. The announcement comes at the same time the company released a new survey of independent healthcare providers, finding that 85% of respondents agreed that more time with patients would lead to better outcomes, and 56% would like to spend less time in their electronic health record (EHR) system.





Tebra released several product enhancements to simplify workflows, improve the user experience, and save providers time to focus on their patients. Those enhancements included:

A streamlined problem search user experience for EHR customers that empowers providers to find the correct ICD-10 code in fewer steps

Updates to electronic prescription status on mobile

Quick access to patient messages directly from the clinical chart (in beta)

Improved, easy-to-read pediatric growth charts

Providing providers the flexibility to customize appointment lengths based on the appointment type for patient online scheduling

An enhanced profile manager that gives customers more control and autonomy to update their Tebra Care Connect listing

Faster appointment management by editing directly from the upcoming appointment view within demographics

Two credit card payment terminal options for Tebra payment customers so they can collect payment at time of service

Easier to use payout reporting details for Tebra Payments customers

This set of enhancements comes on the heels of the new Tebra survey finding that 93% of independent healthcare providers who responded reported either spending the same time or less time with patients compared with the year before. This is despite the fact that 82% of respondents agreed that the time spent with patients was a key value over the practices owned by large hospital networks or corporations.

“Time is the most valuable resource for any healthcare practice, but for the independent providers we serve it’s a critical competitive advantage,” said Kyle Ryan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tebra. “Every day we ask ourselves how to make life a little easier, faster, and better for our customers because we know they give that back to improving patients’ lives. That’s why patients seek out independent providers and why independent providers choose Tebra.”

Tebra’s entire platform of features spanning across EHR, billing and payments, as well as patient experience can be explored in detail at www.tebra.com/demo. The full results of the recent Tebra survey on time with patients among independent healthcare providers can be found on www.tebra.com/theintake.

