Tebra Names Jon Pexton as Chief Financial Officer

Tech veteran to lead financial strategy and operations for practice automation company serving independent healthcare providers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Tebra, a leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, today announced that Jon Pexton has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Jon will lead all financial activities while Tebra continues in its mission to unlock better healthcare by helping independent practices bring modernized care to patients everywhere.









“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to Tebra,” Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Tebra, said. “His experience at leading public and private SaaS companies speaks for itself and will be an excellent addition to Tebra. He joins us at an exciting time as we expand our practice automation platform to drive improved clinical and financial outcomes for practices – while connecting patients to the best independent healthcare providers.”

Pexton has over two decades of finance and accounting experience. Most recently, he was the CFO of UserTesting, where he led the company through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 and then an acquisition by Thoma Bravo in 2023 valued at $1.3 billion. Before that, he was CFO at Workfront, a SaaS-based enterprise work management platform that Adobe acquired in 2020 for $1.5 billion.

“Independent practices are a lifeline for so many patients providing better care and the digital experience that consumers now desire from their doctors. Tebra is transforming the way these providers manage all aspects of their practice and help them evolve into the new patient-centric digital world. Personally, I am very passionate about the healthcare space and see a tremendous opportunity for growth and modernization of technology to help providers deliver better patient care,” Pexton said. “I’m looking forward to working with the impressive team guiding Tebra today.”

Tebra provides independent healthcare practices with a complete practice automation platform. In 2021, Kareo and PatientPop, cloud-based leaders in clinical, financial, and practice growth technology, joined forces to form Tebra to support the connected independent practice of the future and modernize patient care. The combined offering includes modern websites, messaging and scheduling, telehealth, EHR, care delivery, practice management, billing, payments, and analytics. Tebra supports over 100,000 providers who deliver modernized care to more than 90 million patients in the U.S.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare practices. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

