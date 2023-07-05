<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Tebra named a top workplace for 2023 by Orange County Business Journal
Tebra named a top workplace for 2023 by Orange County Business Journal

Company recognized for workplace excellence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#independentprovidersTebra, a leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, was recently named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group. This is the first year Tebra was recognized on the list after announcing its merger of Kareo and PatientPop in 2021.


“We are honored to receive this recognition which is truly a testament to the entire team at Tebra,” Amanda Piwonka, Senior Vice President of People for Tebra, said. “We strive to make Tebra a place that employees feel proud to be a part of and this award underscores one of our four core values — that we are better together.”

Organizations from across the county entered the 2-part process to determine the best places to work in Orange County. The first part of the process consisted of evaluating each employer’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part of the process consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County, and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare practices. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

Contacts

Amanda Patrick

Tebra

(310) 968-6831

amanda.patrick@tebra.com

