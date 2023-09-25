TeachMe.To Raises $2 Million to Help Beginner Athletes Get Started with Instruction from Local Coaches

Raise includes distinguished group of investors from across the tech industry

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeachMe.To, the lesson hub for beginners, announced today that it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by 1984 Ventures and with participation from Common Metal, Alumni Ventures, as well as a syndicate of angel investors, including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Ben Lauzier, former VP of Product & Growth at Thumbtack; Vivek Patel, former CPO at Yelp; and Brent Turner, President of Rover. The funding will be used to accelerate growth and introduce new improvements that complete an end-to-end lesson experience.





TeachMe.To is the easy way to learn to play, making picking up a new skill effortless and accessible for all types of learners, while also opening opportunities for talented athletes to monetize their skill set. The platform enables eager students – everyone from kids to seniors – to find and book local lessons with the closest, most affordable and friendliest coaches in more than 100 U.S. cities. TeachMe.To currently offers lessons in pickleball, golf, tennis, surfing and more.

The platform also enables rigorously vetted coaches to either build out their client portfolio or break into coaching entirely by connecting with students seeking introductory lessons or ongoing training. Top earners on the platform are already making upwards of $5,000 per month.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in such a short period of time, already serving nearly every U.S. city with hundreds of lessons booked daily,” said Nick O’Brien, TeachMe.To CEO. “Over the next year we’ll continue to establish ourselves as the best place to book sports lessons, while beginning to open up even more skills – from clarinet to cooking. We want to become the first place you go when you get that itch that it might be time to try something new.”

“The pandemic made us more homebound than ever: the sofa turned into the cinema and the bedroom became the office – but people are now eager to venture out, have new experiences and learn new skills,” said Ramy Adeeb, Founder and General Partner at 1984 Ventures. “Teachme.To is the first step in getting started. And fascinatingly, while sports lessons might seem like a solved problem at first glance, under the hood it’s ripe for disruption.

“Beyond these tailwinds, we were compelled to invest because of the team. The team has uncovered a ton of counterintuitive marketplace insights and have quickly scaled the business to five sports and 100 cities. We’re excited to support them as they become the premiere destination for in-person lessons,” Adeeb added.

Early beta tests in more than 100 U.S. cities saw hundreds of lessons booked on the TeachMe.To platform every day with an average instructor rating of 4.9. For more information or to get started visit https://teachme.to/

About TeachMe.To

Learning something new can be intimidating. That’s why most of us don’t start. TeachMe.To’s mission is to make picking up new skills easy and accessible for everyone. We make getting started easy.

