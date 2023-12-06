TeachMe.To Launches Mobile App to Help Sports Pros Book and Manage Client Lessons with AI-Powered Tools

App Streamlines and Organizes Golf, Tennis, Pickleball and Surfing Lessons for TeachMe.To Pros; Soon to Include AI Analytics of Athletic Movements

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeachMe.To, the lesson hub for beginners, today announced the launch of the TeachMe.To Coach App for coaches and pros managing their busy lesson schedule. The app streamlines the lesson booking and scheduling processes, simplifies client account management, and reconciles all lessons with TeachMe.To.





With TeachMe.To Coach app, instructors in a wide range of sports – including golf, tennis, pickleball, surfing and more – can now take full control of their lesson schedules, optimize their time, and provide enhanced service to their clients. This innovative app offers an array of features that are specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of coaches and pros looking to monetize their skill set, including:

Intuitive Scheduling: Create, modify, and view your lesson schedule with ease. Say goodbye to messy spreadsheets and paper calendars.

Create, modify, and view your lesson schedule with ease. Say goodbye to messy spreadsheets and paper calendars. Client Management: Keep all your client information in one place, making it simple to communicate, send reminders, and track progress.

Keep all your client information in one place, making it simple to communicate, send reminders, and track progress. Payment Processing: Seamlessly manage payments and invoices, ensuring that you get paid on time for your services.

Seamlessly manage payments and invoices, ensuring that you get paid on time for your services. Lesson Notes: Take detailed notes during each session, track progress, and make adjustments to your teaching plan as needed.

Take detailed notes during each session, track progress, and make adjustments to your teaching plan as needed. Communication Hub: Stay in touch with your clients through the app, making it convenient for both parties to coordinate and discuss.

Stay in touch with your clients through the app, making it convenient for both parties to coordinate and discuss. Performance Analytics: Gain insights into your teaching performance, track your earnings, and make data-driven decisions to improve your business.

Gain insights into your teaching performance, track your earnings, and make data-driven decisions to improve your business. Upcoming Interactive AI Feedback: Users will be able to upload videos of their sports and activities, such as golf swings, tennis serves, or guitar strumming, directly from their phone. The app’s advanced AI analyzes these videos to provide detailed, state-of-the-art feedback on their form and technique.

Users will be able to upload videos of their sports and activities, such as golf swings, tennis serves, or guitar strumming, directly from their phone. The app’s advanced AI analyzes these videos to provide detailed, state-of-the-art feedback on their form and technique. Upcoming Progress Tracking: Powered by AI, students will gain improved visibility into their performance progress through visual and analytical feedback. This not only helps in refining skills but also boosts confidence by showing tangible improvements over time.

The TeachMe.To Coach App has been developed with the needs of coaches and pros in mind, offering a user-friendly interface and powerful tools that simplify the administrative aspects of their professions. By automating scheduling, payments, and communication, TeachMe.To Coach allows educators and professionals to focus more on what they do best: teaching and providing exceptional services.

“We understand the challenges that coaches and professionals face when managing their schedules and client interactions,” said Nick O’Brien, CEO of TeachMe.To. “TeachMe.To is here to alleviate those challenges and provide a one-stop solution for instructors to excel in their roles. We are excited to see how this app transforms the way they work.”

TeachMe.To coaches are carefully curated passionate players who love what they do – and the platform offers them the ultimate blend of high-income potential and enjoyment.

The platform, serving more than 100 U.S. cities, enables eager learners – everyone from kids to seniors – to find and book local lessons with the closest, most affordable and friendliest coaches. The marketplace currently offers lessons in golf, pickleball, tennis and surfing. Additional activities, including boxing, basketball, yoga, personal training and more, are coming soon.

TeachMe.To Coach is available for download in the Apple App Store (HERE) and Google Play Store (HERE).

About TeachMe.To

Learning something new can be intimidating. That’s why most of us don’t start. TeachMe.To’s mission is to make picking up new skills easy and accessible for everyone. We make getting started easy.

Contacts

Jeff Pecor



Tailwind Public Relations



206-948-1482



jeff@tailwindpr.com