TD SYNNEX Strengthens Digital Platform Leadership with Addition of Tanuj Raja

Raja Appointed Senior Vice President of Hyperscaler and Marketplace in North America

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today the appointment of industry veteran Tanuj Raja as Senior Vice President, North America Hyperscaler and Marketplace. Raja joins TD SYNNEX from Google and brings a wealth of expertise in marketplace strategies, digital transformation, and Telecom and Edge ecosystems.





“We are thrilled to welcome Tanuj to TD SYNNEX and to help our partners capitalize on digital opportunities in new ways,” said Reyna Thompson, Incoming North America President at TD SYNNEX. “At TD SYNNEX, we empower our partners to scale across diverse customer segments by providing comprehensive enablement resources that drive cloud adoption and acceleration. Tanuj’s deep understanding of emerging technology solutions will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative go-to-market options to the channel.”

In 2024, TD SYNNEX has seen rapid adoption of digital platforms and new digital routes-to-market among its thousands of cloud resellers and MSPs in North America. The company now has more than 8,000 North American resellers transacting cloud consumption and SaaS sales through their StreamOne platform, with over 500 of those having integrated StreamOne with their primary PSA platforms, such as ConnectWise and Autotask. The StreamOne Marketplace catalog has expanded threefold in the last year, featuring a diverse array of solutions from established vendors to emerging startups collaborating with TD SYNNEX to enhance their channel reach. TD SYNNEX continues to invest its digital capabilities and is preparing to announce several new powerful, customer-centric capabilities for its global cloud platform that will empower partners to grow and scale in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“I’m tremendously excited to join TD SYNNEX and work directly with partners to better leverage hyperscaler and marketplace features to increase their business and better serve their end-users,” said Raja. “TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned to help partners understand and capture the opportunities available.”

Raja most recently served as Global Director, Strategic Partnerships for Google, after also serving as Global Head of Cloud Commerce and Global Head of Android Enterprise Partnerships. He has also served as a Board Advisor or Board Member to cloud-based organizations including Identity Digital, Metrics.ca, Metaswitch Networks and others.

StreamOne is integrated with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplace for fulfillment through Private Offer. Notably, third-party software sales through these private offers have increased by over 500% year-to-year from 2023 to 2024. TD SYNNEX also offers SaaS expand syndication features which simplify onboarding in the TD SYNNEX platforms, optimize go-to-market investments, and accelerate speed to market by leveraging strategic hyperscaler relationships and an extensive partner ecosystem. Reselling partners benefit from simplified procurement and full access to all Marketplace Listings through the comprehensive StreamOne platform.

TD SYNNEX partner and CEO of Abacus Group Anthony D’Ambrosi shared his thoughts on the impacts of TD SYNNEX resources on their business. “We are aligning with TD SYNNEX across an array of our strategic initiatives, from solutions aggregation and digital Bridge-enabled sourcing to next generation service offering development. The breadth and depth of their capabilities, and intimate partnership with us, are an integral part of our global growth agenda.”

