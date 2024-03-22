TD SYNNEX Recognizes Chair Emeritus and Technology Pioneer Matthew Miau

As Miau retires from the TD SYNNEX board, company leaders share comments on Miau’s indelible impact on the business and IT industry

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of his retirement from the Board of Directors, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) celebrates the remarkable legacy of Matthew Miau, a visionary leader in the IT industry whose impact extends far beyond the boardroom.





As the Board’s longest-tenured director with service spanning three decades, Miau’s tenure began when he was named Chair of the SYNNEX Corporation Board in 1992. He served as Chair until 2008 followed by Chair Emeritus and Director, and under his guidance, the company underwent transformative growth, evolving into a global technology powerhouse. Highlights from his time with the company include investing in the business and supporting its subsequent initial public offering, conducting numerous strategic acquisitions, spinning off Concentrix Corporation, and completing SYNNEX’s merger with Tech Data to form the leading global IT solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX.

Miau’s career highlights include a multitude of impactful business ventures, earning him the nickname of “Mr. Joint Venture” in the Taiwan market. He also serves as Chair of the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), an industrial association representing the majority of manufacturing businesses in Taiwan.

As he prepares to retire from the Board, company leaders reflect on his extraordinary contributions to TD SYNNEX and the broader technology business partners ecosystem.

Guiding Transformative Growth

“Matthew’s unwavering commitment and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping our company’s trajectory, and his influence reverberates across our organization and industry,” said Ann Vezina, Chair, TD SYNNEX Board of Directors. “His leadership has gone beyond financial performance, fostering innovation, empowering partners, and driving excellence.”

Empowering Partners through Technology

“Matthew’s passion lies in serving our partners. He understands that technology isn’t just about products; it’s about enabling success,” said Rich Hume, CEO, TD SYNNEX. “Whether through innovative solutions, strategic alliances, or mentorship, Matthew has consistently championed our partners’ growth.

Navigating Seismic Shifts in the Technology Landscape.

“Throughout his tenure, Matthew consistently challenged the management team to ensure that our company was a destination for career-minded individuals, that there was focus on continuous growth in the business, and that long-term value creation was present in our decision-making process. His support of these initiatives, and many others, were key to our ongoing goal of delivering value to all our constituents,” said Dennis Polk, who is a current Board member and previously served as SYNNEX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

Laying a Foundation for Growth

“I was very lucky to work with Matthew as a boss, investor and friend. His financial support for the growth in 90’s, subsequent strategies on manufacturing alliance with MiTAC and back office expansions are utmost pivotal to SNX success. I am forever indebted to his contributions,” said SYNNEX Corporation founder Bob Huang.

