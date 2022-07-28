TD SYNNEX Launches Channel Leading Independent Software Vendor Experience

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX announced today the launch of the most inclusive and comprehensive Independent Software Vendor (ISV) experience available in the market.

The ISV experience is designed to help accelerate Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) opportunities in the channel by leveraging the TD SYNNEX partner ecosystem to power IT operations, automate complex processes, and deploy new functionalities that drive sales, boost go-to-market practices, and deliver successful business outcomes.

“At TD SYNNEX, we’re committed to constantly challenging ourselves by transforming to meet the needs of our partners. With the explosive growth in the multi-hybrid cloud solutions space, we have implemented a streamlined ISV experience framework that ensures we curate the channel’s best ISV solutions marketplace,” said Francisco Criado, vice president, Cloud, Data, and IoT, TD SYNNEX. “By leveraging our strong vendor relationships, combined with unparalleled solutions aggregation and support capabilities, we are committed to helping ISVs accelerate business growth.”

Utilizing its best-in-class technology, partnerships, solutions, and expertise, TD SYNNEX pioneered its ISV experience methodology with a focus on providing ISVs with enablement at every stage of the ISV lifecycle.

The ISV experience currently delivers three tiers of offerings, enabling all types of ISVs, from startups to mature, growth stage companies, and positioning their solution capabilities in an ISV marketplace that delivers against the spectrum of IT needs and growth opportunities in the channel.

With this announcement, TD SYNNEX is enhancing ISV program capabilities across three main pillars:

Business Acceleration : Focus on solutions built to help ISVs innovate and automate their business at their own pace.

: Focus on solutions built to help ISVs innovate and automate their business at their own pace. Technical Aggregation : Helping ISVs build monthly recurring revenue models with access to the TD SYNNEX advanced cloud platforms Stellr™ and StreamOne™.

: Helping ISVs build monthly recurring revenue models with access to the TD SYNNEX advanced cloud platforms Stellr™ and StreamOne™. Marketing as a Service: Advancement of building and enhancing an ISVs channel practice to scale their SaaS business.

Benefits of the TD SYNNEX ISV experience include:

Automated billing, provisioning, and management for easier transactions through TD SYNNEX cloud marketplaces.

Multi-cloud billing with support for consumption and subscription-based pricing models through one single platform.

Access to leverage the TD SYNNEX IT solutions provider ecosystem to penetrate new markets and segments.

Ability to deliver and deploy solutions faster through the TD SYNNEX SaaS delivery models and cloud-ready applications using next-gen technology (cloud, data, IoT and security).

Access to our best-in-class professional services to service end customers with little to no investment.

On-demand marketing through programs and services to attract new customers and increase pipeline opportunities.

Individual attention with the TD SYNNEX next-gen technology experts to access training, coaching and more.

Whether an ISV wants to get on track to develop a channel strategy or advance a strategic distribution relationship, the TD SYNNEX ISV experience offers support to deliver business growth.

To learn more about the TD SYNNEX ISV Program, visit https://www.techdata.com/lp/tdsynnex/cloudsolv-isv-partner/.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

