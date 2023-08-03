TD SYNNEX Appoints Ann Vezina as Chair of the Board of Directors Effective September 1, 2023

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, and its Board today announced the following Board member responsibility changes effective September 1, 2023:





Ann Vezina, current lead independent director will become Chair of the Board of Directors.

Dennis Polk, current Chair, will continue as a Board member and retain his existing executive responsibilities.

“I am excited for Ann to take on the Board leadership role at TD SYNNEX. She has provided steady and thoughtful guidance as lead independent director and this will only continue in her new role,” said Mr. Polk.

“I am honored to take on the Chair responsibilities at TD SYNNEX and look forward to working with the Board to reach new levels of achievement moving forward,” said Ms. Vezina.

“Ann has done a great job as Lead Independent Director, and this is a natural progression of Ann’s leadership within the Board. I look forward to continuing to work with Ann and Dennis,” said Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

