TCP Software Welcomes New Executives as the Company Focuses on Increasing Customer Value and Product Innovation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TCP Software, a leading provider of employee scheduling, time, and attendance solutions, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team over the past six months with the appointments of Stu Story as Chief Revenue Officer, Casey Carey as Chief Marketing Officer, and Praveen Kanyadi as SVP of Product Management. These strategic additions aim to accelerate TCP’s growth by increasing its focus on customer value and delivering innovative solutions in the workforce management space.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Stu Story brings a wealth of experience in scaling revenue operations across SaaS organizations. Stu’s previous role as CRO at several high-growth tech companies saw him leading sales teams to achieve record-breaking revenue targets. At TCP, Stu will focus on optimizing go-to-market strategies and expanding TCP’s impact across its base of almost 38,000 customers. LinkedIn Profile

Casey Carey joins TCP as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in driving marketing strategy for leading technology companies. Previously, Casey held key leadership roles at Google and Adobe, where he spearheaded data-driven marketing initiatives that significantly contributed to business growth. Casey’s expertise in demand marketing and building category-leading brands will amplify TCP’s market presence and help drive continued revenue growth. LinkedIn Profile

Praveen Kanyadi, appointed as the SVP of Product Management, is a seasoned product leader with a track record of driving product innovation in the software industry. Before joining TCP, Praveen co-founded and led product strategy at SpotCues (acquired by UKG), where he played a pivotal role in the company’s success. His deep understanding of user-centric product development will be vital to evolving TCP’s product strategy to meet the dynamic needs of today’s workforce. LinkedIn Profile

“We are thrilled to welcome Stu, Casey, and Praveen to the TCP leadership team,” said CEO Daryl Rolley. “Each of these executives brings a unique skill set and a wealth of experience that will help us continue our mission of providing industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to manage their workforce more effectively. Their leadership will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”

TCP Software has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in workforce management, with a comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline scheduling, time and attendance, and labor management for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With the addition of these seasoned executives, TCP is poised to enhance its offerings and expand its market leadership.

About TCP Software

TCP Software provides industry-leading time and attendance and employee scheduling solutions. With over 30 years of expertise, our flagship products, TimeClock Plus and Humanity are trusted by thousands of organizations to help them manage their workforce with precision and ease. To learn more about how TCP Software can help your organization, visit tcpsoftware.com.

