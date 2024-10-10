Taylor Machine Works Selects Proterra Battery Technology to Power Electric Port and Industrial Equipment

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanPorts—Taylor Machine Works and Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle battery technology, today announced a new agreement to power Taylor’s ZLC and ZEC-series electric container handlers, ZRS-series reach stackers, and ZH-series of electric forklifts using Proterra’s battery technology.





“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Taylor Machine Works to power port and industrial machinery with Proterra battery technology,” said Chris Bailey, CEO of Proterra. “Ports keep our economies moving and along with Taylor, we look forward to powering these engines of commerce with our premium battery technology. Now, through initiatives like the EPA Clean Ports Program, we are excited to bring even more zero-emission, battery-electric equipment to ports across America, powered by Proterra battery technology.”

Robert Taylor, President and CEO of Taylor Machine Works commented, “Taylor is excited to extend our partnership with Proterra to receive and integrate premium battery platforms for all our zero-emission heavy-lift equipment. Taylor Machine Works is committed to provide BABA (Build America Buy America) compliant electric lift trucks throughout our heavy industrial industries.”

Introduced in 2019, the Taylor ZLC series of top-picks were the first zero-emission, battery-electric container handling machines, designed to load, unload, and stack shipping containers weighing up to 90,000 pounds in port environments.

In June, Yusen Terminals, a leading provider of marine terminal services at the Port of Los Angeles, along with Taylor Machine Works, put into operation the first five commercially available, battery-electric top handlers at a marine terminal in the nation. With 984 kWh of onboard energy in a Proterra battery system, these Generation II Taylor ZLC-996 electric container handlers are capable of operating for 16 to 20 hours on a single charge, while loading, unloading, and stacking 40’ containers up to 6-high.

The Taylor ZRS reach stackers, and ZEC empty container handlers are valuable additions to sea and inland port facilities, and also feature full 2-shift run-time capabilities. The ZH series of battery electric forklifts range in lift capacity from 36,000 lbs to 100,000 lbs and are applicable in a variety of settings to handle heavy-duty, bulk materials at warehouses, steel mills, concrete plants, sawmills, and more.

Designed and assembled in the United States, Proterra’s innovative battery platform offers industry-leading energy density, durability, performance and safety systems – enabling Proterra EV batteries to be the premium choice for commercial vehicles and industrial equipment.

Proterra is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs approximately 104,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. Volvo Group North America, with headquarters in Greensboro, NC, employs 18,600 people in North America and operates 16 manufacturing and remanufacturing facilities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. In 2023, the Volvo Group’s global net sales amounted to about $52 billion USD. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

