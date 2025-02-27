Tavant’s Enhanced TMAP Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the advanced TMAP, taking advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions provider, today announced the availability of Tavant TMAP (Tavant Manufacturing Analytics Platform) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Tavant customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Tavant is pioneering the transformation of the manufacturing sector by leveraging the power of data. Through advanced analytics and AI, TMAP enables manufacturers to uncover valuable insights, enhance operational efficiency, and foster significant growth. TMAP enhances warranty management for OEMs through innovative Generative AI and advanced AI models. It streamlines after-sales services, including warranty support, by optimizing parts pricing and leveraging data for improved customer success. TMAP's capabilities extend beyond basic warranty management, incorporating IoT sensors, telematics, and predictive maintenance to significantly boost equipment uptime.

"We are thrilled to launch Tavant TMAP in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing, Tavant. "This enables our customers to fully utilize Azure's robust capabilities, delivering exceptional performance and scalability. Our mission is to equip manufacturers with the necessary tools to revolutionize their business processes and achieve greater success."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We welcome Tavant to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Tavant, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace connects companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn.

Simran Tayal

Tavant Public Relations

+1-866-9-TAVANT

press@tavant.com