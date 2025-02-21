Tavant Named to HousingWire’s Tech100 Listing for Both Real Estate and Mortgage Companies

AI-enabled Touchless Lending® platform consecutively recognized as one of the most innovative and impactful contributions to industry progression

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinLending--Tavant, a leading provider of AI-powered Fintech solutions and software services, announced today it has been named to the prestigious HousingWire 2025 Tech100 listing of the most innovative and impactful Mortgage Technology organizations for the seventh year in a row. The company was also named to the Real Estate list, highlighting its cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of housing for the fifth consecutive year.

Hassan Rashid, CRO of Tavant, said, “We are honored to be continually recognized in HousingWire’s Tech100 lists. This is a testament to our mission to continually advance technology and enhance the lending process. As one of the pioneers in integrating a fully compliant, Agentic AI-enabled lending platform, we help originators and servicers achieve disruptive advancements in profitability and efficiency, and we leverage the most advanced technology solutions that make the homeownership dream a reality.”

Tavant is proud to be one of the technology providers to be consecutively recognized on each list for introducing new and disruptive technology advancements, most recently the company’s advancements in applying Agentic AI to their existing Touchless Lending® platform to address challenges in the financial services industry.

Tavant’s Touchless Lending® suite of capabilities unlocks the power of AI in lending, ranging from lead generation automation to loan officer assistants, AI-powered data and document gathering and analysis, AI-enabled underwriting, Compliance Agents, and Agent-supported loan closing. It is one of the most comprehensive applications of AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI for mortgage origination and servicing.

“Technology is at the core of progress in the housing industry,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The companies recognized in this year’s Tech100 awards are leading innovation and delivering real-world impact to drive faster and more efficient processes in mortgage lending, capital markets, servicing, and real estate. We're seeing lending and real estate organizations separate from the pack by developing and implementing technology that bolsters client experience, team member productivity, and process automation."

For the past 13 years, the Tech100 program has provided housing professionals with a definitive list of the industry's most forward-thinking organizations. HousingWire’s list serves as a valuable resource for mortgage lenders and real estate professionals seeking trusted partners and technology solutions to address industry challenges.

“The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “These companies are not just enhancing processes—they're redefining what’s possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market.”

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is an AI-powered digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 3,000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

For more information, visit www.tavant.com or follow Tavant on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect.

We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities. Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Stanley

anna@williammills.com

251.517.7857